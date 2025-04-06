Jacks Fall 4-3 to Waterloo in Sunday Afternoon Matchup

April 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - A slow start for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (36-16-4-4, 80 pts.) turned disastrous on Sunday afternoon after a penalty-filled third period saw the Waterloo Black Hawks (32-18-6-4, 74 pts.) skate away with a 4-3 win.

For the Jacks, the loss means the road to a first-round bye is still open, but some help from around the league and a strong finish to the season next week are necessary to avoid playing in a best-of-three series.

Scoring opened in the first period with a tally from Brock Schultz for the Hawks. At 3:45 into the game, a Muskegon breakout fell apart at the blue line, setting the stage for Schultz to fire a shot from the middle of the hash marks for his 10th goal of the season.

The Jacks responded with a pair of goals from Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS). Both goals resulted from redirections on shots by David Deputy (Gurnee, IL). The first goal was at the 7:39 mark after Deputy carried the puck to the front of the net and fired as he turned towards the crease. The puck went off of Ryabkin at the back door and crossed the goal line.

The second goal was a few moments later at the 12:53 mark after Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) got Deputy the puck in the slot. Deputy fired another shot this time tipped by Ryabkin with his stick to the back of the net. In 25 games this season, Ryabkin now has 18 goals and 27 total points.

At the end of the first period shots were 18-8 in favor of the Hawks who started the second frame with the same fire leading to a goal just 2:34 from the start of the period. Chase Jette took the puck away from a Jacks defenseman on the Muskegon blue line during a regroup in the neutral zone. While protecting the puck on his backhand, Jette worked towards the top of the crease and lifted a shot to the back of the net to tie the game back up 2-2.

Before the second intermission, the Hawks struck again to carry a 3-2 lead into the locker room. Schultz picked up his second point of the afternoon when his pass to the blue line found the stick of Teddy Mallgrave on the far side of the ice. Mallgrave heaved a shot towards the net and watched as it passed all of the bodies in front and flew into the top corner.

Through the game the Jacks made their way to the penalty box 8 times including 4 penalties in the third period alone. Despite the amount of shorthanded play the Jacks were able to find the back of the net while a man down to tie the game 3-3 with just over 10 minutes to play in regulation. Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) carried the puck down the ice on the near side and entered the offensive zone before sliding a pass across the slot to Finn McLaughlin (Canmore, AB, CAN) who joined the rush up the ice. McLaughlin's shot was saved, but produced a rebound in the crease for David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) to tap home for his 98th career point in the USHL.

During the goal celebration the Jacks were given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty sending Waterloo to a 5-on-3 power play opportunity. It took just 42 seconds for Kaeden Hawkins to capitalize on the opportunity and regain the lead 4-3 with the game winning goal.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (18-10-2-1) earned the loss on his record, but put up strong numbers with 36 saves on 40 shots against. Carter Casey (1-0-0-0) earned his first career win in the USHL with 27 saves on 30 shots faced.

The push for the top of the Eastern Conference comes to an end next week as the Jacks take on the Chicago Steel in a home-and-home series to close the regular season. Just 2 points out of first place, the Jacks have a strong chance to earn the first-round bye associated with it, but they need a strong performance to do so.

