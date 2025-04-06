Hawks Win on Intestinal Fortitude

April 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Waterloo Black Hawks were missing regulars at every position but still found a way to earn a key 4-3 Sunday victory on the road against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

The Hawks were without their captain, Reid Morich, who was serving a suspension. Regular goaltenders Calvin Vachon and Kam Hendrickson were unavailable, while defensemen Easton Hewson and Morgan Brady were also sidelined due to injuries.

The Black Hawks notched the opening goal during an 18-shot first period. Brock Schultz moved across the slot and snapped in a shot off of goaltender Shikhabutoin Gadzhiev at 3:45.

However, the Lumberjacks were ahead at the first intermission despite Waterloo's shots advantage. Both Muskegon goals in the period were the product of tipped shots by Ivan Ryabkin. David Deputy came from behind the net to trigger the initial chance at 7:39. Then at 12:53, Ryabkin redirected another Deputy attempt originating from the high slot.

The Hawks swung to the lead in the second. At 2:34, Chase Jette forced a turnover at the Lumberjack blueline, creating a breakaway for himself. Jette lifted his shot over Gadzhiev as he was being knocked into the netminder by backchecking defenders.

Then with 1:12 left before intermission, Waterloo went ahead. Teddy Mallgrave blasted a shot to the net from the left point; it was deflected off a defender and in.

The game took several twists and turns during the third period, but none were wilder than during a 42-second window in the middle minutes. Waterloo went to a power play, but early in the advantage David Klee scored shorthanded. He finished the three-on-two rush, tapping in a loose puck created by Finn McLaughlin's wrister at 9:10.

However during the celebration Matthew Van Blaricom - already in the Muskegon penalty box - was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, putting Waterloo on a two-man advantage. Moments later, Brendan McMorrow spun a pass to Kaeden Hawkins in the right circle; Hawkins snapped in the go-ahead score.

That was one of only four Waterloo shots in the third period after the Hawks had produced 36 in the first two. Meanwhile, Muskegon inflated their shot total from 15 at the second intermission to 34 by the end of regulation. Carter Casey stopped 31 to earn the win during his first USHL start.

Sunday's victory and the Sioux City Musketeers' loss to the Tri-City Storm assures the Hawks third place in the United States Hockey League Western Conference.

The Black Hawks finish the 2024/25 schedule with home games next weekend. Friday is Iowa Chill Night, featuring a special t-shirt and ticket package when Waterloo hosts Sioux City at 7:05. Then Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Next Generation Wireless. Hundreds of t-shirts will be tossed into the crowd at intermission during the game versus the Omaha Lancers, and fans in attendance will also receive a 2024/25 team photo, presented by U.S. Bank. Good seats are available from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office by calling (319) 291-7680 or by visiting tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 1 2 1 - 4

Muskegon 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Schultz 10 3:45. 2, Muskegon, Ryabkin 17 (Deputy), 7:39. 3, Muskegon, Ryabkin 18 (Deputy, Lawrence), 12:53. Penalties-Klee Mus (high sticking), 0:15; Mallgrave Wat (tripping), 8:59.

2nd Period-4, Waterloo, Jette 15 2:34. 5, Waterloo, Mallgrave 9 (Schultz), 18:48. Penalties-Spitznagel Mus (cross checking), 9:30; Bogas Wat (slashing), 12:15; Sanderson Mus (head contact, misconduct-abuse of official), 15:04.

3rd Period-6, Muskegon, Klee 19 (McLaughlin, Nestrasil), 9:10 (SH). 7, Waterloo, Hawkins 20 (McMorrow, Deering), 9:52 (PP). Penalties-Berry Mus (cross checking), 2:32; Mallgrave Wat (roughing, misconduct-continuing altercation), 5:05; Ryabkin Mus (misconduct-continuing altercation), 5:05; Van Blaricom Mus (interference), 8:51; Van Blaricom Mus (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 9:10; Huck Wat (holding), 11:27; Schultz Wat (misconduct-continuing altercation), 20:00; Lawrence Mus (illegal equipment, misconduct-continuing altercation), 20:00.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 18-18-4-40. Muskegon 8-7-19-34.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 6; Muskegon 0 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Casey 1-0-0-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Muskegon, Gadzhiev 18-10-2-1 (40 shots-36 saves).

A-1,582

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.