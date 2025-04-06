Stars Win Fourth Anderson Cup

April 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dashel Oliver scored twice and Lincoln Stars defeated the Madison Capitols, 4-3, in overtime on Saturday night at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena to win the Anderson Cup.

Oliver tallied 2:25 into the sudden-death period on a wrist shot from atop the left circle for his fifth multi-goal game of the season to give the Stars their third overtime victory.

Lincoln (43-15-2-0) matched the 2000-01 (43-7-4-2) and 2001-02 (43-15-0-3) seasons for the most wins in a single season in their 29-season history. The Stars won the Anderson Cup for the fourth time in franchise history, joining the 1999-00, 2000-01 and 2002-03 seasons. Lincoln also guaranteed that it will have home-ice advantage for the entire Clark Cup Playoffs in addition to a first-round bye.

Madison (38-17-4-1) tied the game up with 31.3 seconds left on a rebound goal by Jet Kwajah to force overtime. Neither team ever led by more than one goal.

For the second straight night the Capitols scored first as Ryker Lee became the fourth player in the USHL to score 30 goals. He lit the lamp 7:20 into the contest but the Stars answered late in the frame on Gio DiGiulian's 22nd goal. Lincoln was awarded a five-minute power play thanks to a major penalty and scored with 23 seconds left on it at the 18:09 mark amidst a net-front scramble.

Jack Pechar set up Dashel Oliver 3:08 into the second period to give the Stars a 2-1 lead. Pechar entered the zone, glided to the top of the right circle and set up Oliver for a one-timer at the left dot off a cross-ice feed. Oliver's two goals give him 46 in four seasons with the Stars, a figure that is tied with Pechar for the 12th-most in franchise history.

Finn Brink evened the game up with a highlight-reel goal at the 18:27 mark of the second. Brink received the puck near-post side and in one motion backhanded it in to even the game up again.

Etienne Lessard broke a 2-2 tie at the 8:15 mark of the third by carrying the puck from in front of his own bench into the attacking zone and letting it rip just inside the blue line. It marked his seventh goal of the season and second in as many days.

Lincoln ended the regular season 16-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Stars conclude the regular season next weekend with a home-and-home set against the Tri-City Storm. Lincoln will be presented the Anderson Cup after Friday's 7:05 p.m. game at the Ice Box. Tickets for the final home game of the regular season are available at lincolnstars.com.

