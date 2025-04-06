Omaha Comes up Short against Cedar Rapids

April 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers concluded their home season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Sunday Evening at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers had come off a tough 5-1 loss to the Dubuque Fighting Saints the previous night.

In the first period, the RoughRiders would eventually strike first with forward Amine Hajibi cashing in to make it 1-0 Cedar Rapids. Shortly thereafter, a kneeing major from Lancers forward Dakotah Bailey would give Cedar Rapids an extended power-play with a goal coming out of that from defenseman Mason Minor to extend the RoughRider lead at 2-0 going into the second period of play.

No scoring would come in the second period with both teams trading chances with neither team executing. In the third period, the Lancers would make it interesting momentarily as forward Caden Lee would score on a one-timer to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. However, Cedar Rapids would eventually all but ice the game as forward Kole Hyles would score late to put the 'Riders back up by two at 3-1. Amine Hajibi would score on an empty net goal to stretch the lead at 4-1. The Lancers would not go out quietly as defenseman Hudson Kowalchuk in his first career USHL game would score from the hashmarks to put the Lancers back within two.

Cedar Rapids would manage to hold off the Lancers from there giving the RoughRiders a 4-2 win. The Lancers will be back in action Friday Night in Des Moines to take on the Buccaneers. Puck drop will be at 7:00 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

