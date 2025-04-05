Phantoms Score Three In The Third In 5-3 Win Over Steel

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Chicago Steel (19-34-5-1, 44 pts.) led after one period and late into the second period before the Youngstown Phantoms (40-18-0-1, 81 pts.) scored three straight goals to take the lead and held on for a 5-3 win at Covelli Centre Saturday night.

Jackson Crowder scored his 11th goal of the season for Chicago, a power play goal to extend his goal streak to three games and his point streak to four games. Henry Major and Blake Vanek each scored their fourth goal of the season. Goaltender Jack Parsons stopped 21 of 25 shots in defeat.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Phantoms and fourth consecutive at home, scoring at least five goals in each win.

The Phantoms were penalized less than three minutes into the game and the Steel spent little time taking advantage.

One minute into the power play, Ashton Schultz fired a pass into the slot to Crowder who deflected it past Youngstown netminder Owen Lepak to put Chicago ahead 1-0.

Chicago almost made it a two-goal lead moments later when a puck trampolined off the back glass and off the top of the net before bouncing off the back of Lepak. The puck tumbled into the blue paint and Lepak covered it.

Youngstown created pressure in spurts in the first frame, sending a shot off the crossbar and threatening on its two power play chances but were held off the scoreboard in the first period.

Shots favored the Phantoms 9-8 in the opening period.

Just under five minutes into the second period, Youngstown evened the score at one all after a long net mouth scramble eventually ended in Kazimier Sobieski getting the puck in the slot and wiring a shot past Parsons.

The Steel's Cam Briere got a 3-on-1 rush just before the midway point and fired from the right wing, missing just wide.

Youngstown went to its third power play of the night at 7:15 of the period and nearly took the lead when Coleson Hanrahan got an open look from below the right circle. The Phantoms forward dragged and fired but Parsons made a huge stop.

Chicago killed the remainder of the penalty and turned back up ice with energy as Callum Croskery almost connected with Junior Podein on a backdoor feed, but the pass missed the wheelhouse of the Steel forward who was stopped by Lepak.

With six minutes left, the Steel took their lead back when a long shot from Major leaked through traffic and by Lepak to make it 2-1.

Not missing a beat, Youngstown went on the attack when Peter Cisar smoked a one-timer following an untimely Steel turnover that was stopped by Parsons.

Just over three minutes after falling behind, the Phantoms tied the game after creating a turnover in the neutral zone. Conner de Haro received a cross-ice feed from Jack Hextall and fired past Parsons to make it 2-2.

Youngstown more than doubled Chicago's shot output in the second period, 11-5.

Less than two minutes into the third period, Youngstown took the lead for good when Matti Butkovskiy scored off a perfect cross-ice feed from Sobieski to make it 3-2.

The scoring ceased for another 17 minutes until the Steel pulled Parsons for an extra attacker and Michael Mesic scored on the empty cage, making it 4-2.

Chicago mustered up one more reply with a score from Vanek with under one minute remaining to get back within one, but Ryan Rucinski scored to halt any chance for a Steel comeback.

Chicago will finish the weekend against Youngstown on Sunday, April 6 at 3:05 pm CT.

