Ten Tough Minutes in Plymouth

April 5, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

A scoreless game swung dramatically to the U.S. National Team Development Program Under 18s during the second period Saturday, and the Waterloo Black Hawks were left behind during a 5-1 decision at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

Waterloo had nothing tangible to show from a good first 20 minutes, during which they outshot the home team 11-4. For the night, the Hawks produced a 28-20 edge in chances.

The U18s exploded for four goals in the last 10 minutes of the second period. Sammy Nelson recorded the first one at 10:28, capitalizing on a rush after LJ Mooney made it to the edge of the crease before dishing off a late pass. Just 27 seconds later, the NTDP struck again; Landon Hafele dug a puck out behind the Waterloo net and brought it between the left circle and crease to put a shot under the crossbar.

Minutes later, a sequence which began with the Hawks on a two-man advantage ended with an NTDP shorthanded goal. Mikey Berchild came out of the penalty box to steal a puck and speed up the ice; his wraparound was really a pass to Cole McKinney, who snapped a low shot past Kam Hendrickson at 13:33. The Waterloo netminder was injured on the play and did not return to action after leaving the crease.

The U18s added a five-on-three power play tally of their own at 18:43 with Teddy Mutryn putting his chance between the pipes from the right circle.

Brock Schultz scored the lone Waterloo goal during the Hawks' sixth power play of the night. At 2:36 of the third, he collected the rebound of Dylan Compton's initial shot and stuffed it past Patrick Quinlan's left pad.

However, the U18s responded on their next advantage; Will Moore hit the net from near the left dot at 4:56, stymying Waterloo's comeback hopes.

Saturday's loss and the Sioux City Musketeers' 2-1 win against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders leaves Waterloo just three points ahead of Sioux City in the race for third in the USHL Western Conference.

The Hawks' final regular season road game is Sunday at 2:05 p.m. (Central) against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Waterloo returns to Young Arena next weekend to conclude the regular season with home games against the Sioux City Musketeers on April 11th and the Omaha Lancers on April 12th.

Waterloo 0 0 1 - 1

USA Hockey NTDP 0 4 1 - 5

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-O'Neill Ntdp (cross checking), 12:20; Berchild Ntdp (tripping), 16:11.

2nd Period-1, USA Hockey NTDP, Nelson 11 (Mooney), 10:28. 2, USA Hockey NTDP, Hafele 7 10:55. 3, USA Hockey NTDP, McKinney 15 (Berchild), 13:33 (SH). 4, USA Hockey NTDP, Mutryn 18 (Schock IV, Nelson), 18:43 (PP). Penalties-Misiak Wat (roughing), 7:09; Kuehne Ntdp (roughing, roughing), 7:09; Deering Wat (major-fighting, misconduct-fighting), 11:20; Belle Ntdp (instigator, major-fighting, game misconduct-removing own helmet, misconduct-fighting), 11:20; Mutryn Ntdp (holding), 13:16; Brady Wat (slashing), 16:04; Moore Ntdp (roughing), 16:37; Bogas Wat (holding), 17:06; Kosiba Wat (bench minor-unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:06; Walker Wat (roughing), 18:06.

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Schultz 9 (Compton), 2:36 (PP). 6, USA Hockey NTDP, Moore 10 (Mooney, McKinney), 4:56 (PP). Penalties-Mooney Ntdp (slashing), 2:30; Hewson Wat (high sticking), 4:20; Kosiba Wat (head contact), 6:55; Mutryn Ntdp (tripping), 15:28.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 11-8-9-28. USA Hockey NTDP 4-10-6-20.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 8; USA Hockey NTDP 2 / 6.

Goalies-Waterloo, Hendrickson 13-12-3-0 (12 shots-9 saves); Casey 0-0-0-0 (8 shots-6 saves). USA Hockey NTDP, Quinlan 7-3-0-1 (28 shots-27 saves).

A-1,661

