Stampede Clean House as Varkonyi Earns Hat Trick

April 5, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Green Bay, WI - The Sioux Falls Stampede bounced back in dominant fashion with a 9-2 win over the Green Bay Gamblers. Reid Varkonyi led the way with his first career USHL hat trick, while Ethan Wyttenbach returned to the scoresheet for the first time since coming back from injury. Goaltender Waylon Esche made another stellar start between the pipes, making 26 saves and stopping a penalty shot.

The Stampede came out flying in the first period. Green Bay struck first with a fluky goal that bounced off the end boards, deflecting off Esche's skate and into the net. Just two minutes later, Sioux Falls went on their first penalty kill after Matthew Grimes was called for tripping. The Herd not only killed off the penalty but capitalized moments later. Defenseman Alex Rybakov banked a pass off the boards that Ethan Wyttenbach picked up before feeding Reid Varkonyi, who ripped it top shelf to tie the game. Less than two minutes later, Ben Wilmott buried a rebound from a Brent Solomon shot to give the Stampede their first lead of the night.

Roughly 40 seconds later, Sioux Falls drew their first power play of the night when David Green was called for high sticking, but they came up empty. Another Green Bay penalty at 14:01 gave the Herd another opportunity. Although they couldn't score on the power play, Gennadi Chaly fired a shot from the right point just as the penalty expired to make it 3-1. Ritter Coombs picked up the assist. The Stampede earned one more power play late in the period after Egor Shilov was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the 42 seconds of man advantage expired without another goal. Sioux Falls ended the period up 3-1 and outshot Green Bay 20-4.

The second period started with a bang as JJ Monteiro scored just 25 seconds in with a quick wrister from the slot. Left all alone as the puck got tied up along the boards, Monteiro received a well-timed feed from Ritter Coombs and buried the power play goal for his 12th of the season. After another penalty kill, the Stampede struck again. At 11:29, Wyttenbach netted his first goal since missing 16 games due to injury. Austin Baker pickpocketed a Gambler and delivered a no-look pass to Wyttenbach, shot it backhanded over Moffat's stick side.

Shortly after, Alexei Vlasov was called for interference, but Sioux Falls killed it off. At 15:48, a scrum sent two players from each team to the box. A minute later, Green Bay had a 2-on-0 break, but Esche made a huge stop. After defenseman Matthew Grimes threw his stick in desperation, the Gamblers were awarded a penalty shot. Niles Benson took the attempt, but Esche denied him with a clutch left pad save.

Just 16 seconds later, Stampede captain Austin Baker scored his 10th of the season. After receiving a pass from Filip Nordberg, Baker carried the puck into the zone and ripped it top shelf, extending the lead to 6-1. The Stampede weren't done. At 19:33, after Brady O'Malley went to the box for tripping, Varkonyi scored his second of the night. A scramble in front left the net wide open-Noah Urness fanned on the puck, but Varkonyi cleaned up and slipped it five-hole on Green Bay's backup goalie, Leo Henrquiez. A scrum followed, and O'Malley earned a major penalty for leaving the bench. The Stampede ended the second period with 4:52 remaining on the major.

Sioux Falls couldn't convert on the major to start the third and ended up on the penalty kill after Sam Spehar was called for tripping at 4:39. But once again, the Herd came up strong on the kill.

Later in the period, with 36 seconds left on their sixth power play, Wyttenbach buried his second of the game on a rebound from the low slot. Varkonyi and Vlasov picked up assists. At 15:02, Green Bay managed to get one back but quickly committed another penalty, putting the Stampede back on the advantage. Sioux Falls couldn't convert on that opportunity, but with 1:19 remaining, Aidan Park was called for a double minor for roughing. This time, the Herd capitalized-Varkonyi completed the hat trick with a quick release from the right faceoff circle, with Wyttenbach earning his third assist of the night.

The Stampede sealed a dominant 9-2 victory, outshooting the Gamblers 42-28.

Goaltender Waylon Esche finished with 26 saves and now boasts a 9-4-0-1 record with a .890 save percentage.

The Stampede wrap up the regular season next weekend with a home-and-home series against the Fargo Force, beginning Friday night in Fargo at 7:05 p.m. Fans can head to either Sioux Falls Buffalo Wild Wings location to watch the game with fellow members of Stampede country.

