Saints Win Final Road Game of Regular Season

April 5, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







RALSTON, NE - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (39-18-1-2, 81 pts) built an early lead on the way to a 5-1 win over the Omaha Lancers (7-45-6-1, 21 pts) on Saturday night.

The Saints scored twice in the first 4:13 of the game on Saturday and added another later in the opening period to take a 3-0 lead into the second. To start, Cooper Dennis forced a turnover and fed Lucas Van Vliet for his 20th of the season just 2:15 into play.

Less than two minutes later, Colin Frank and Gavin Cornforth sprung forward on an odd-man rush. Cornforth's shot was stopped by goaltender Daniel Moor, but Matthew Desiderio trailed the play and scored his 14th of the season.

Cornforth lasered his 26th of the season with under seven to play in the frame, assisted by Edison Engle to send the Saints to the break up by three.

Right away in the second, Kristian Kostadinski kept a puck in at the point and fed Heikki Ruohonen in the attacking zone. Ruohonen made a move to his backhand and beat Moor to extend the lead to four and force Moor out of the game.

After a Lancers power-play goal to make it 4-1, Ruohonen fed Michael Barron for his 22nd and the Saints extended the lead to four. Frank logged his second assist of the game on the play.

Liam Beerman made 20 saves in his 14th win of the season for the Fighting Saints as they finished their road schedule with a 19-9-0-2 record away from ImOn Arena.

Dubuque finishes the regular season next weekend at home against Madison and Cedar Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.