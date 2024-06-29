Four Stars Selected in 2024 NHL Draft

Four past-and-present members of the Lincoln Stars were selected on Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft on Saturday morning at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Adam Kleber, Tanner Henricks, Blake Montgomery and Chase Pietila all heard their names called as they were selected by NHL franchises. Kleber, Henricks and Montgomery all played for the Stars this past season while Pietila suited up in the 2020-21 season.

Kleber led the way by being selected with the 42nd pick in the second round by the Buffalo Sabres. He becomes the highest drafted Stars player since Ryan Poehling was selected 25th overall in the first round of the 2017 draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

Kleber finished second among USHL defensemen with 125 shots led all Stars defensemen with 26 points (5+21). Kleber was honored as one of the top American draft prospects with an invite to the Chipotle All-American Game in Plymouth, Mich. back in January. The Minnesota Duluth commit was named to the All-Academic Team for the 2023-24 season after recording a 3.9 GPA in four years of high school.

The Chaska, Minn. native appeared in 82 games over the last two seasons with the Stars, including in 56 games with Lincoln a year ago as the youngest member of the team. He recorded 17 points (4+13) in 28 games at Chaska High School in 2021-22 in his only season of high-school hockey. Kleber represented the United States at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August and helped the Americans win bronze.

Kleber appeared on all three of NHL Central Scouting's Draft Rankings this season, first receiving a 'C' rating in Central Scouting's Preliminary Draft Watch List in the fall and then being ranked the 60th-ranked North American skater on the Midseason Rankings. He finished at the 34th spot on the Final Rankings in April.

Henricks was selected 101st overall in the fourth round by the Columbus Blue Jackets. He appeared on all three NHL Central Scouting rankings ahead of this draft. He was a 'C' rated prospect on the Preliminary Draft Watch List and then was listed as the 104th ranked North American skater before projecting as a third-round pick in the final rankings. Like Kleber, he also was in Plymouth in January for the Chipotle All-American Game and won bronze at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August. Henricks appeared in 59 of 62 games in the regular season with the Stars and in all five postseason games.

The St. Cloud State commit was nearly a point-a-game player with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U AAA team two seasons ago as he posted 72 points (15+57) in 73 games. Henricks, a Mission Viejo, Calif. native, previously played at Shattuck St. Mary's for two seasons, including posting 36 points (8+28) in 61 games for their 15U AAA team in 2021-22. He record an assist in five games at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last year.

Montgomery was selected in the fourth round with the 117th pick by the Ottawa Senators. He tied for the Stars' team lead with 22 goals in the 2023-24 season and appeared on the final Central Scouting Rankings in April. Montgomery also finished a team-best +8 and was second with 43 points. He recorded five multi-goal games and went on a stretch from Nov. 22 to Mar. 14 where he recorded 35 points (18+17) over 34 games.

The Wisconsin commit recorded 33 points (9+24) in 52 games at Mount St. Charles Academy 18U AAA last season while also suiting up in three games for the New Jersey Rockets of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC). The Annapolis, Md. native was selected by the Stars in the seventh round of the 2023 USHL Phase II Draft.

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Pietila in the fourth round with the 111th pick. He recorded three assists in 48 games with the Stars in 2020-21 before eventually spending two seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms. He went on to win the Clark Cup in 2023 before joining Michigan Tech this past season.

The Lincoln Stars' 2024-25 season begins in September with the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, with dates to be announced next month. Lincoln's first home games are Sep. 27-28 against the Green Bay Gamblers at the Ice Box. Season tickets can be purchased now by calling 402-474-7827.

