Stars Snap Skid, Top Buccaneers

March 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars scored four first-period goals to defeat the Des Moines Buccaneers, 6-2, on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

Hunter Anderson, Bruno Idzan and Nik Young all scored and added an assist as six different players scored in the win. The Stars scored five-or-more goals in a game for the 27th time this season, matching the franchise record originally set in 1997-98.

After being outscored 6-1 in the first period over the previous three games, the Stars came out red-hot with a four-goal first period. Lincoln (41-15-2-0) recorded 10 shots before Des Moines (22-32-5-0) got its first.

Lefty Markonidis capped an impressive March by scoring his 19th goal of the season at the 8:23 mark of the first for the evening's first goal. He went the other way on a two-on-one and scored on a wrister from the left circle. Markonidis recorded seven goals in 10 games in March and is a tally away from giving the Stars their first-ever campaign with six different 20-goal scorers.

The Stars doubled up their lead by capitalizing on an offensive-zone faceoff thanks to the Buccaneers playing the puck with a high stick in the Lincoln defensive zone. Daniel Shlaine won the draw and Anderson set up Idzan for a one-timer to make it 2-0, Lincoln, at the 13:37 mark.

The Stars' fourth line came through with its second goal of the opening period as Drew DellaSalla whacked home a rebound at the 15:31 mark to give Lincoln a 3-0 lead. Nate Pederson recorded the primary assist to earn his first USHL point.

Anderson capped an exciting opening period with a beautiful breakaway goal with 45.3 seconds remaining in the first period. Shlaine threaded a past between two defenders in front of the Des Moines blue line to Anderson, who came in all alone and slid the puck around goaltender Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau's left pad on the backhand to cap the four-goal frame.

Young hopped off the bench and scored his fifth goal of the season 2:25 into the second period to add to the frenetic start. Young joined the play in the midst of a switch in power-play personnel, received a cross-ice pass from Jack Pechar on the far wall and scored his second power-play goal in the last three games.

Des Moines broke up the shutout bid on a net-front goal at the 9:57 mark of the second by Jack Kernan for his team-leading 28th tally.

Alex Pelletier capped the Stars' scoring with a wrist shot between the two circles 7:07 into the third for his 16th goal. Des Moines netted the final goal with a power-play tally at the 19:22 mark by Ryan Seelinger.

The Stars are at Madison for a pair of road games next weekend before playing their final home game of the regular season Apr. 11 vs. Tri-City. Fans are encouraged to come to Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill Apr. 4 for the 7:05 p.m. game. Stay tuned for more information on the Stars' schedule in the Clark Cup Playoffs. Get your tickets for Fandemonium on Apr. 11 now at lincolnstars.com.

