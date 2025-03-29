Fighting Five: Saints Visit Gamblers on Saturday

March 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (37-17-1-2, 77 pts) visit the Green Bay Gamblers (25-28-1-2, 53 pts) in their lone game of the week on Saturday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Bounce Back

The Fighting Saints enter the matchup with Green Bay in the midst of their first three-game losing streak of the season, but have a 13-5-0-1 record following a loss this season.

Dubuque will aim to salvage the last game of the season series between the teams after dropping the first three matchups of the season. The last meeting came on Jan. 23 in Green Bay, a 4-2 Gamblers win.

2. Final Five

The Fighting Saints have five games remaining in the regular season with playoff seeding still unconfirmed. Dubuque begins a three-game road trip on Saturday to kick off the final five games of the season.

With wins in each of the final five games, Dubuque would finish with 87 points and a high-chance at a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Despite their ceiling of 87 points, Madison and Muskegon can each eclipse that mark entering Saturday's USHL action.

3. Gavin's Goals

Gavin Cornforth scored three times last weekend to lead the team with 24 and break the all-time Saints power-play scoring record with his 17th-career power-play goal on Friday against Waterloo.

Cornforth has points in four of the last five games and has six total points in that stretch. Overall, he is one point away from his first-career 50-point season and is nine points from becoming the 10th Fighting Saint to 100-career points.

4. Saints Specials

The Fighting Saints have killed 17 of their last 20 penalties, a key against the league's leading power-play for Green Bay (28.3%). Dubuque has allowed Green Bay to score on all five power-play attempts in the season series this season.

On the power play, Dubuque has scored on four of 15 chances in the last five games and has a 27.6% conversion rate over the last 30 games. That would rank third in the USHL over the full season.

5. Bay Bites

Green Bay has scored 28.2% of its goals on the power play, featuring the league's top-two goal scorers Will Zellers (41) and Aidan Park (30). The two forwards have combined for 71 of the team's 181 total goals this season, 39.2% of the team's offense.

Park, however, will be suspended for Saturday's game and the Gamblers will be without his league-leading 15 power-play goals. Green Bay has also been without goaltender Gavin Moffatt since mid-February. Since his last game on Feb. 15, Green Bay has a 2-7-0-1 record and has allowed 4.4 goals per game.

Saturday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. CDT at the Resch Center and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.