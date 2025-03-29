Gameday Preview

March 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

STARS vs. BUCCANEERS

When: Saturday, Mar. 29 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: 93.7 The Ticket (93.7 FM or theticketfm.com)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Own The First Period

- The Stars have surrendered the game's first goal in each of the last three games and have also been outscored. 6-1, in the opening period in those contests. Lincoln has surrendered multiple goals in the opening frame in three of the last four contests and has not led after 20 minutes since Mar. 8, six games ago.

Key 2: Separate From Sioux Falls

- The Sioux Falls Stampede sit one point back of the Stars thanks to a pair of wins in their last three games since sweeping Lincoln last weekend. The Stampede fell, 5-2, at Waterloo last night and are idle tonight. Both teams will have played 58 games at the conclusion of tonight's Stars game. Lincoln's magic number to clinch the Anderson Cup is eight.

Key 3: Get Back To Business

- The Stars are in the midst of a three-game losing streak (0-2-1), their second-longest winless skid behind an 0-4 stretch Dec. 6-13 and their first time losing consecutive games since Jan. 3-4. Lincoln has rattled off winning streaks of three (three times), four, five, seven and 12 games this campaign. Last weekend's two losses to Sioux Falls were Lincoln's first consecutive regulation losses since the 0-4 skid to start December.

