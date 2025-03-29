Lancers Fall in Overtime

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers took on the Tri-City Storm at Liberty First Credit Union Arena Friday Night. The Lancers would look to grab another win over the Storm for the third time this season. Neither team was able to solve one another through the first 40 minutes of the hockey game as both teams would go into the locker room at a scoreless tie after both the first and second periods of play. The third period would be much of the same for both squads-meaning that fans would be treated to some free hockey.

In overtime, forward Cooper Simpson of the Tri-City Storm would eventually net the first and only goal of the night as he would beat Lancer netminder Daniel Moor short-side to give the Tri-City Storm a 1-0 overtime victory. The Lancers will hit the road tomorrow night against the very same Storm club in Kearney, Nebraska. Puck drop will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

