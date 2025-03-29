Zellers Sets Franchise Record for Regular Season Goals Scored

March 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay's Will Zellers scored two goals to set the single-season franchise record for goals scored, but the Gamblers fell to the Dubuque Fighting Saints 5-4 in overtime Saturday night for Hispanic Heritage Night and Family Night.

Zellers scored his 42nd goal of the season to set the franchise record 14:19 into the second period and extended his mark with a goal 12 minutes into the third period.

Dubuque opened the scoring 15:40 into the game with a goal from Colin Frank, but Green Bay's William Samuelsson tied the game four minutes later. Lucas Van Vliet put the Fighting Saints back on top 6:03 into the second period, but once again, the Gamblers responded with a goal, this time 33 seconds later from Niles Benson.

Dubuque's Heikki Ruohonen notched the game at 3-3 following Zellers' first goal of the game, but Zellers put Green Bay ahead with eight minutes to play in the third period. Dubuque's Michael Barron tied the game for the fourth time of the night with a goal at 16:18 and Gavin Cornforth won the game for the Fighting Saints off a toe-drag shot 44 seconds into overtime.

Green Bay, which dropped to 25-28-2-2, was outshot by the Fighting Saints 29-20 and Gamblers goaltender Gavin Moffatt collected 24 saves.

The Gamblers return to the Resch Center March 30 to face off against the U-17 USA Hockey National Team Development Program at 3:05 p.m. for Ace's Birthday and Star Wars Night, get your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

