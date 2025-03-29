Hawks Fall to Finish March

March 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Patrick Quinlan held the Waterloo Black Hawks scoreless for more than 57 minutes Saturday, backstopping the U.S. National Team Development Program Under 18s to a 3-1 win at Young Arena.

Quinlan carried his shutout bid into the final three minutes of regulation, protecting a 2-0 lead. Hawks defenseman Dylan Compton gave Waterloo an opportunity to rally as the team skated with a sixth attacker. Compton's goal on a low wrister from the deep slot beat Quinlan cleanly with 2:25 left in regulation.

However, the U18s scored next when Waterloo's net was empty once again. Asher Barnett's attempt from his own zone made it down the ice and into the open goal with 31.8 seconds left, sealing the decision.

Quinlan finished with 29 saves. Waterloo outshot the NTDP 30-25.

Both of the U18s earlier goals had been scored in the latter half of the second period. At 10:27, an NTDP rush broke down near the Hawks' blue line, but the puck dribbled into open space. Waterloo netminder Kam Hendrickson went to shovel it away, but Sammy Nelson arrived first, getting enough of the puck to knock it between the pipes.

Then with 1:52 left before the second intermission, Mikey Berchild scored on a tap in. His chance came after Hendrickson went down to make an initial save and the loose puck was left free near the post at his left.

The Black Hawks move into April next weekend with road games against the Youngstown Phantoms, NTDP, and Muskegon Lumberjacks. Waterloo opens the trip in Ohio on Friday.

USA Hockey NTDP 0 2 1 - 3

Waterloo 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Bogas Wat (tripping), 5:52; Murtagh Ntdp (bench minor-too many men), 8:44.

2nd Period-1, USA Hockey NTDP, Nelson 10 (O'Neill, Moore), 10:27. 2, USA Hockey NTDP, Berchild 13 (Bracco, Mooney), 18:08. Penalties-Mason Wat (slashing), 4:42; Kuehne Ntdp (roughing), 7:29; Murtagh Ntdp (boarding), 7:29; Schultz Wat (roughing), 7:29.

3rd Period-3, Waterloo, Compton 5 (Misiak, Townsend), 17:35. 4, USA Hockey NTDP, Barnett 3 19:28 (EN). Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-USA Hockey NTDP 12-6-7-25. Waterloo 10-12-8-30.

Power Play Opportunities-USA Hockey NTDP 0 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-USA Hockey NTDP, Quinlan 6-3-0-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Waterloo, Hendrickson 13-10-3-0 (24 shots-22 saves).

A-2,863

