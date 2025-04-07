Shostak Earns Third Career Goaltender of the Week Honor

April 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Monday that Stars goaltender Yan Shostak has been named the Goaltender of the Week for games played between Mar. 31- Apr. 6.

Shostak stopped 60-of-64 shots in a a pair of wins at Madison to help the Stars win the Anderson Cup for the first time in 23 seasons and fourth time franchise history. He stopped 23-of-24 shots Apr. 4, including all 17 in the third period. The Minsk, Belarus native denied 37-of-40 shots last Saturday to mark his fifth time turning aside 35-or-more shots in a game.

The St. Cloud State commit leads all USHL goaltender with a 2.41 goals-against average. Shostak's 28 wins and .911 save percentage are second-best among his peers and his three shutouts are tied for the second-most. He currently holds the GAA and third-best SV% among Stars goalies to appear in at least 40 games in a single-season.

This is the first time that Shostak has earned Goaltender of the Week this season and the third time winning it in his USHL career. He previously was named Goaltender of the Week Mar. 25-31, 2024 and then for the first round of the 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs.

Shostak and the Stars play their final home game of the regular season this Friday against the Tri-City Storm at 7:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for the Anderson Cup presentation. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

