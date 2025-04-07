Varkonyi, Nordberg, Shostak Named Players of the Week

Reid Varkonyi, Filip Nordberg and Yan Shostak have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between March 31 - April 6.

Forward of the Week

Reid Varkonyi, Sioux Falls Stampede

Recorded the primary assist on both Sioux Falls' goals in a 4-2 loss to Green Bay on Friday.

Notched his first USHL hat trick and added a primary assist in the Stampede's 9-2 win vs. the Gamblers on Saturday, marking his second-career four-point game.

Led USHL skaters for the week with six points, scoring three goals on 10 shots.

Defenseman of the Week

Filip Nordberg, Sioux Falls Stampede

Registered one goal and one assist in the Stampede's 4-2 loss to the Gamblers on Friday.

Earned a primary and secondary assist in Sioux Falls' 9-2 win against Green Bay on Saturday.

Led USHL defensemen for the week with four points, finishing with a +2 rating.

Goalie of the Week

Yan Shostak, Lincoln Stars

Stopped 23 of 24 shots in Lincoln's 3-1 win vs. Madison, making 17 of 17 saves in the final period.

Turned aside 37 of 40 shots in Lincoln's Anderson-Cup clinching win, a 4-3 overtime victory against the Capitols to capture the league's regular-season championship.

Finished with a 2-0-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record, a 1.96 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.

