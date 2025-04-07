Week 29 Preview

April 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE - The Lancers will go to Des Moines to take on the Buccaneers Friday Night where they will look to take down Bucs Omaha closes out the season the following night against Waterloo.

Buccaneers To Host The Lancers In A Friday Night Matchup In the last 5 wins over the Buccaneers for Omaha, the Lancers registered at least 3 goals in each of those wins-4 of those 5 wins came by scoring 5 goals in each of those matchups. Meanwhile, the last 13 times the Lancers have fallen to the Buccaneers; Omaha has scored two goals or less in each of those 13 games.

Lancers Close Out The 2024-25 Campaign In Waterloo Lancers are hoping to end the season on a somewhat high note. In the last 14 head-to-head meetings between Waterloo and Omaha; the Black Hawks had recorded at least 30 shots on goal in each of those 14 games. In the tier one era, the Lancers and Black Hawks have prided themselves on play from their defensemen. Head-to-head the Lancers' d-men have scored 40 times while the 'Hawks d-men have scored 41 times.

Broadcast Information The Lancers and Buccaneers will meet at 7:00 PM CST on Friday. Saturday Night's matchup in Waterloo at Young Arena will commence at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

