Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

April 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Another Linc in the Chain

The Black Hawks' 2025 postseason continues on Friday with Game One of the best-of-five Western Conference Final on the road against the Lincoln Stars (7:05 p.m.). The teams remain in Lincoln for Game Two Saturday (6:05 p.m.), before meeting at Young Arena on Wednesday, April 30th at 6:35 p.m. for Game Three. Waterloo faced the Stars four times during the regular season. The Hawks earned one win, but claimed points in three of four contests, via a 1-1-2 record. The most recent matchup was a 3-2 Lincoln overtime victory on March 8th ; the game was settled when Matthew Maltais was awarded a penalty shot 90 seconds into extra time.

Most Prolific Opponent

Waterloo and Lincoln had never taken the ice against each other in the postseason before 2012. However, the games in the coming days will mark the seventh playoff series between the teams. Friday's meeting - the 21st head-to-head game - will make Lincoln the team Waterloo has seen more than any other postseason opponent since the USHL transitioned to exclusively junior rosters in 1979. The Hawks are 12-8 against the Stars. This will be the fourth consecutive year the teams have faced each other during the playoffs.

Postseason Scoring Race

Brendan McMorrow and Dylan Compton have both continued to make exceptional offensive contributions in the weeks since the regular season ended. McMorrow led Waterloo with 24 goals during the 62-game schedule. He has added five more during the playoffs and is currently tied for second in the league. McMorrow's nine total points put him at the top of the league's scoring column with Tynan Lawrence of the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Compton was Waterloo's leading regular season assist-producer with 40. The defenseman has five during the playoffs, which ties him for the league lead among players at all positions.

Deep Into the Postseason

Prior to this week, Waterloo's most recent trip to the Conference Final series was in 2018. The Hawks lost to the Fargo Force in four games that spring. During the team's junior era, Waterloo has now been to the Conference Final (or equivalent) 12 times, including this season. The Hawks have advanced to the Clark Cup Final on six occasions, most recently in 2014.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks reached the current stage of postseason play by winning three of four games against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Waterloo opened that set with a 4-2 comeback win during Game One, but the Stampede responded by taking a 5-2 decision the next night. The Hawks pulled away for a 6-2 victory in Game Three before rallying for Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win during the series clincher.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025

Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.