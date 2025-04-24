Zellers, Lee and Martino Named USHL Forward of the Year Finalists

Will Zellers (Green Bay Gamblers), Ryker Lee (Madison Capitols) and Giacomo Martino (Sioux City Musketeers) have been named finalists for United States Hockey League (USHL) Forward of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

The award winner will be announced with the All-USHL Teams, Defenseman of the Year and Goalie of the Year on Tuesday, April 29.

Will Zellers, F, Green Bay Gamblers

Zellers recorded 71 points in 52 games, tallying a league-leading 44 goals and 27 assists with a 1.37 point-per-game average, the highest mark for any skater in the league this season. The North Dakota commit and was a key piece of the Gamblers' top-ranked power play, which clicked at 27.8%, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists on the man advantage. Despite missing 10 games in the regular season, Zellers took a league-leading 214 shots with a 20.6 shooting percentage. The Maple Grove, Minn. native was selected in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. The Boston Bruins acquired his rights midway through the season.

Ryker Lee, F, Madison Capitols

In his first full USHL season, Lee led USHL rookies with 68 points on 31 goals, most among rookies, and 37 assists to lead Madison to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The Michigan State commit finished fourth in overall league scoring, racking up 23 points in the power play and contributing at even strength with a +9 rating. His five game-winning goals were second among first-year players. The Wilmette, Ill. native had multiple points in 21 of his 58 games this season. He is ranked 28th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Giacomo Martino, F, Sioux City Musketeers

Martino led the USHL in overall scoring with 74 points in 62 games, logging 32 goals and 42 assists, both third best in the league. The Toronto, Ontario native finished with a 1.19 point-per-game average, fourth best among skaters who played at least half of the regular season, and +5 rating. The Northeastern commit had 22 multi-point games, scoring three or more points in a game on eight occasions and helping Sioux City to the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

