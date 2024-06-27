Grant Potulny Named Eighth Head Coach in Hartford Wolf Pack History

June 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has named Grant Potulny Head Coach of the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Potulny is the eighth head coach in Wolf Pack history.

Potulny, 44, has spent the last seven seasons as the Head Coach of Northern Michigan University. During that time, he guided the Wildcats to a record of 128-113-17 over the course of 258 games. The Wildcats won 20 games in back-to-back seasons, posting a record of 20-16-1 during the 2021-22 campaign and a record of 21-17-0 during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats concluded the 2022-23 season by advancing to the CCHA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Before joining the Wildcats, Potulny spent eight seasons as an Assistant Coach at the University of Minnesota. During his time with the Golden Gophers, Potulny helped the club capture six regular-season conference titles and qualify for the NCAA Tournament on five occasions.

Internationally, Potulny served as an Assistant Coach for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2013, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Team USA won the event in both 2013 and 2017.

Prior to joining the coaching ranks, the native of Grand Forks, ND, enjoyed a six-year playing career in the AHL. He appeared in 297 games, scoring 145 points (73 g, 72 a) with the Binghamton Senators, Hershey Bears, Springfield Falcons, San Antonio Rampage, and Norfolk Admirals.

Potulny was selected in the fifth round, 157th overall, by the Ottawa Senators in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft.

Before turning pro, Potulny played four seasons with the Golden Gophers, scoring 116 points (68 g, 48 a). Potulny was named the NCAA Tournament's MVP in 2002, leading the Golden Gophers to an NCAA National Championship. The Golden Gophers repeated as National Champions in 2003, with Potulny earning MVP honors in the WCHA Tournament.

