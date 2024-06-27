IceHogs Re-Sign Ryan Gagnier and D.J. King to AHL Contracts

June 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has re-signed forward Ryan Gagnier and defenseman D.J. King to one-year AHL contracts for the 2024-25 season.

"Ryan's rookie season saw him play games in both Indy and Rockford, and we were impressed with his progression throughout the year," said IceHogs President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Mark Bernard. "He is a smart player that will continue to develop, and we're happy it's within our organization."

Gagnier, 21, played in five games with the IceHogs last season and recorded one goal. His first AHL tally came on Nov. 25 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The 6-foot, 185-pound center also skated in 53 games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel and tabbed 28 points (8G, 20A) while also appearing in five Kelly Cup Playoff contests.

The Tecumseh, Ontario native played parts of four seasons in the OHL prior to 2023-24, and in 2022-23 he led the Ottawa Generals with 69 points (31G, 38A) in 66 games.

"D.J. did a great job last year in Indy for us and adds depth to our back end," said Bernard. "We are excited to watch him take the next step in his development."

King, 23, was on an AHL contract with the IceHogs last season but played exclusively in Indy. Through 57 games with the Fuel, King posted four goals and seven assists before contributing one assist through five Kelly Cup Playoff appearances.

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound defenseman will be entering his fourth season of professional hockey after two seasons in the OHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Saginaw Spirit and two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program. King has appeared in two career AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the 2021-22 season. D.J.'s father Derek is a former IceHogs head coach and current Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach.

