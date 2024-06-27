Thunderbirds Announce Staff Promotion & Hires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced the promotion of James Woodward and Katherine Ferri to Account Executives, as well as the hiring of Joe Manning as an Inside Sales Representative.

Originally from Hartford, Conn., Woodward joined the Thunderbirds as a Game Operations and Merchandise intern before joining the sales department as an Inside Sales Representative for the 2023-24 season. He graduated with a degree in Sport Management from Western New England University.

A Springfield native, Ferri is a graduate of Westfield State University, where she competed on the swimming and diving team while completing her degree in communication with a concentration in Media Arts and Analysis. She joined the Thunderbirds during the 2022-23 season as an intern in the ticket sales department before serving as an Inside Sales Representative during the 2023-24 season.

A recent graduate of Springfield College, Manning joins the Thunderbirds as an Inside Sales Representative after interning in the ticket sales and media relations departments during the 2023-24 season. The native of Wilbraham, Mass., was also a member of Springfield College's club ice hockey team during his time in school.

