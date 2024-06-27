Megan Cahill Named Winner of 2023-24 Ken McKenzie Award

June 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has selected Megan Cahill, vice president of communications and digital media for the Syracuse Crunch, as the winner of the league's Ken McKenzie Award for the 2023-24 season.

Recognizing the important role played by team management in building a successful franchise, the Ken McKenzie Award is presented annually to an AHL team executive who most successfully promotes his or her own club.

In her nine seasons with the Crunch, Cahill has been instrumental in growing and strengthening the team's position within the Syracuse community and as one of the most forward-thinking organizations in minor pro sports. She is responsible for developing and implementing the team's public relations and digital media strategies in coordination with their corporate partnerships, game operations and ticketing departments, working to promote the club and its players. Cahill also manages the Crunch's social media accounts and online content; oversees all digital advertising; organizes community appearances; and serves as the primary media contact to maximize local and national exposure.

During her time with the Crunch, Cahill has been honored with the AHL Award of Excellence in Digital Media in the Eastern Conference for the 2016-17 season, AHL Award for Most Unique Social Media Promotion for the Syracuse Crunch Locker Room Karaoke Battles in 2017-18 and was named Social Media Department of the Year by the AHL for the 2019-20 season. She most recently was honored with the AHL Award for Most Unique Social Media Promotion for the Syracuse Crunch Canal Mules rebrand night held during the 2023-24 season.

Outside of the Crunch, Cahill is considered one of the most respected front-office people in the AHL, serving as a valuable resource for her colleagues across the league.

The AHL's Ken McKenzie Award, first presented in 1978, honors Ken McKenzie, the founder and long-time publisher of The Hockey News and a 1997 media honoree by the Hockey Hall of Fame as the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award winner. McKenzie was also the NHL's first publicity director and creator of its first media guide.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

