Senators Sign Forward Matthew Highmore to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

June 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed forward Matthew Highmore to a one-year, two-way contract extension. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $400,000 in the American Hockey League.

A Halifax native, Highmore, 28, appeared in games for both the Senators and the team's AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, in 2023-24, registering 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) over 43 games with the B-Sens and two points (two assists) over seven games with Ottawa.

"Matthew and our coaching staffs in both Belleville and Ottawa have mutual familiarity," said Staios. "He routinely brings energy, is a strong penalty killer and has demonstrated good offensive prowess in the AHL."

Undrafted, Highmore has appeared in 146 games over parts of seven NHL seasons while spending playing time with the Chicago Blackhawks, the Vancouver Canucks, the St. Louis Blues and the Senators recording 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) and 28 penalty minutes. He has also skated in nine NHL playoff contests, all of which occurred with Chicago in 2019-20, where he tied for third among Blackhawks in goals (three) while totaling four points.

