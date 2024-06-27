Belleville Sens Sign Goaltender Michael Simpson to One-Year, One-Way American Hockey League Contract

June 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing today that the team has signed goaltender Michael Simpson to a one-year, one-way, American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

A two-time Ontario Hockey League champion, the 21-year-old from London, Ontario is fresh off a second consecutive trip to the Memorial Cup with his hometown London Knights, where he went 3-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .917 SV% over four games. Simpson played five games in last season's Memorial Cup as well with the Peterborough Petes, where he had spent three seasons before moving to London.

Throughout this past regular season, Simpson played in 48 games with a record of 34-10-1, a 2.61 GAA, and a .905 SV%, before leading the Knights to a 16-7-0 record in the OHL playoffs, with a 2.80 GAA and .918 SV%.

Over his four years in the OHL, Simpson played in 144 games, compiling a record of 78-50-7, with a 2.94 GAA and a .904 SV%. In 2022-23 he had the OHL's most shutouts (5), was named the OHL Playoffs MVP and was selected as a third-team all-star. In 2023-24 Simpson had the league's best GAA (2.61), the lowest team GAA and was named to the OHL's second all-star team.

