New Sound Systems in Store for Canada Life Centre and Burton Cummings Theatre

June 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - An off-season upgrade will see the installation of new state-of-the-art custom-designed sound systems for both Canada Life Centre and the Burton Cummings Theatre, enhancing the in-game experience at Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games and creating powerful musical impact for concerts at the Burt.

As part of True North's continued commitment to venue reinvestment and elevating guest experience, the multi-million-dollar project replaces Canada Life Centre's 10-plus year-old public address system to more evenly disperse sound across all corners of the venue, increase clarity and produce better low-end frequency response.

The two systems were independently sourced from bids from suppliers across North America to ensure custom-made sound solutions designed to meet the needs of each venue's unique design and use and bring the latest sound innovation to their events.

"Whether you're listening to O Canada at a Jets or Moose game, catching the scoring details of the latest goal or taking in your favourite hits by any of the top global artists who grace the Burton Cummings Theatre stage, you're going to notice the difference that even 10 years of technology advancement can make," said Kevin Donnelly, Sr. Vice President, Venues & Entertainment with True North. "We are committed to both significant and incremental investments that will make each visit, each season better than the last, and we look forward to sharing even more on what's in store for Canada Life Centre and Burt guests as we look to 2024-25."

Six existing speaker arrays at Canada Life Centre will be replaced by 10 new arrays optimally placed to project consistent quality and even volume across the 15,000-plus-seat venue. True North has reinvested over $85 million into Canada Life Centre, exceeding the original cost of the venue's construction. Canada Life Centre celebrates its 20th anniversary in November 2024.

Since assuming operations and ownership of the Burton Cummings Theatre in 2014 and 2016 respectively, True North has continued to invest in the venue and grow programming - from 30 events in 2014 to now its second consecutive year of hosting more than 100 shows in 2023-24. Over this time, more than $2 million has been spent to refurbish and enhance the theatre for preservation, aesthetics, functionality as well as for guest and back of house comfort and experience.

Installation begins in late July at Canada Life Centre and in mid-September at the Burton Cummings Theatre and will be in place for the Winnipeg Jets pre-season and for October events at the Burt.

