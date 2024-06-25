Charlotte Knights Announce Sale, Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, N.C.) - The Charlotte Knights announced today that the team has entered into an agreement to sell the franchise to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), a company that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). DBH will also take control of Truist Field and the Paper Mill Pub as part of the sale. The Knights, who will remain the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will continue to operate under the existing front office staff and current leadership of Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski.

The announcement marks an exciting new chapter in the storied history of Charlotte professional baseball as DBH pledges its commitment to the Queen City. Don Beaver and his minority partner, Bill Allen, purchased the Knights in 1997 and implemented many successful changes, most notably the move to Charlotte from Fort Mill, S.C. The outgoing ownership group has entrusted DBH to continue growing the fan and player experience at Truist Field in one of MiLB's most vibrant communities.

"On behalf of my family, I'd like to extend my sincere thanks to Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Center City Partners and the fans of the Charlotte Knights for supporting our franchise over the years," Beaver said. "For the past 25-plus years, the Knights have been a big part of my family's life and I wish the club much success as it moves into a new chapter with Diamond Baseball Holdings. Truist Field is one of the finest ballparks in the country and baseball is a true staple of the Charlotte community. We will continue to support the Knights and attend as many games as possible."

"I think this is a wonderful transition from Beaver Sports to Diamond Baseball Holdings," Rajkowski said. "DBH leads some of the most successful and innovative Minor League Baseball franchises in America with a reputation for investing in those communities. My staff and I look forward to working with DBH to continue the great legacy of baseball in Charlotte."

With a growing portfolio of affiliated clubs across the country, DBH works to support local passions and priorities with national reach and scale, integrating cutting-edge digital technologies to club operations as well as providing new value-generating opportunities in partnership with MLB.

"The Knights for years have embodied the very best that MiLB has to offer - from a one-of-a-kind setting to unmatched family entertainment to a significant role as a community leader - and it is an incredible privilege to add them to our roster," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "We thank Don Beaver, Bill Allen, Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte for their support during the transition, and we couldn't be more thrilled to continue growing our relationship with the White Sox. Our goal is to build on the fantastic experience at Truist Field by placing the emphasis on our fans and players with a commitment to innovation and best-in-class services."

The Knights join the Double-A Birmingham Barons and the High-A Winston-Salem Dash as White Sox-affiliated clubs under the DBH umbrella.

"The Charlotte Knights are revered as a preeminent MiLB Club, a reputation that would not have been possible without the vision, leadership and dedication of owner Don Beaver, alongside minority partner Bill Allen. On behalf of the Chicago White Sox, I want to express our deep gratitude for their stewardship these past 25 years," said Chris Getz, Senior Vice President/General Manager of the Chicago White Sox. "We are thrilled to see our Triple-A affiliate join our Double-A and High-A Clubs on the DBH roster and are excited to see the franchise continue to thrive under their leadership."

Truist Field has been among the most-visited venues in all of Minor League Baseball since its opening in 2014. With a backdrop that features breathtaking views of the city skyline, the ballpark has welcomed over 5 million fans since its first pitch; it notably led all of MiLB in per-game attendance in four of its first five seasons in Uptown Charlotte (2014-18).

More recently, Truist Field has also become a year-round hub of excitement and community-focused activity, with the ballpark regularly hosting large-scale events such as the annual Light the Knights Festival. The venue welcomed over 11,000 fans through its gates on Jan. 13 for the 2024 Queen City Outdoor Classic featuring the Charlotte Checkers and Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League, setting a new attendance record for a single event in the ballpark's 10-year history. Additionally, the Paper Mill Pub, which opened in May 2023 and is located in Truist Field's right-field corner with streetside access, is open all year.

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close soon.

