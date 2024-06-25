Bulls Falter in 2nd Half Opener
June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - A six-run Lehigh Valley eighth inning opened up a close game as the Iron Pigs claimed the second half opener over the Durham Bulls 9-2 on Tuesday night at the DBAP.
Leading 3-2, Lehigh Valley (1-0) smacked a pair of two-run homers against Bulls reliever Enmanuel Mejia. Ruben Cardenas, who was traded by the Tampa Bay Rays to Philadelphia a few weeks ago, drilled an opposite field homer in the frame, his sixth since the trade. Aramis Garcia followed later in the eighth with a two-run shot. Mejia then hit Nick Podkul on the arm and was subsequently ejected by the umpires.
With the Bulls (0-1) down 3-0 in the seventh, Logan Driscoll singled and Jake Mangum doubled to set up an opportunity. With two outs, CJ Hinojosa drove a double to right-center to score both runs as the Bulls closed to 3-2. However, Kameron Misner smacked a line drive to second base to end the inning.
Tyler Alexander (L, 0-3) threw six solid frames, yielding only a pair of solo home runs.
Kolby Allard (W, 2-5) worked 6 2/3 innings for Lehigh Valley, fanning a season-high eight batters.
Ronny Simon collected his first four-hit game of the season, doubling in both the first and fourth, singling in the sixth and tripling in his final at-bat in the eighth.
The six-game series continues Wednesday night with Shane Baz (2-3, 4.19) slated to start against Freddy Tarnok (0-2, 13.50).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
