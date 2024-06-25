Winans Continues Dominant June with 6.0 Scoreless Innings in 5-1 Win Over Memphis

June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Allan Winans continued his remarkable month of with his third scoreless outing in four total starts in June, going 6.0 scoreless innings and tying a season-high nine strikeouts as the Gwinnett Stripers (1-0) also got four multi-hit

nights on offense to open the second half with a 5-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds (0-1) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett surged to an early 3-0 lead with a three-run second inning, featuring a solo home run by

Eli White (5) and a double from Nacho Alvarez Jr. that scored a pair of runs. The Stripers expanded the lead to 5-0 in the next inning on a

Luke Waddell RBI groundout and a wild pitch from Redbirds' starter Adam Kloffenstein. Memphis got its lone run of the night on an RBI groundout by Gavin Collins in the seventh inning.

Key Contributors: Winans (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO) has struck out at least eight batters in each of his four starts in June. Offensively, Alvarez Jr (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) White (2-for-4, HR, RBI),

J.P. Martinez (3-for-3, 2B) and Chadwick Tromp (3-for-4, 2B) had all four of the multi-hit games and all four extra-base hits for Gwinnett. Nick Dunn was 2-for-4 with a triple for Memphis while Collins had the lone RBI.

Noteworthy: Winans continued his stellar work in June with Gwinnett, as he now holds an 0.36 ERA (2 ER in 25.0 IP) and an 8.5 SO/BB ratio in four starts. Alvarez Jr. has hit safely in 10 of 12 games with Gwinnett and raised his average to .385

(20-for-52). Gwinnett is now riding a five-game winning streak at Coolray Field.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 26): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. LHP

Zach Logue (2-5, 3.67 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against RHP Gordon Graceffo (8-5, 3.84 ERA) for the Redbirds. It's a promotion-packed Wednesday at Coolray Field, as the game features Faith and Family Night, Xolos de Gwinnett, and Wet Nose Wednesday.

