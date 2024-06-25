CJ Alexander Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals

PAPILLION, Neb. - Omaha Storm Chasers infielder CJ Alexander made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, June 24th in their game against the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old Alexander made the trip down to Kansas City for a seven-game homestand at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals hosted the Miami Marlins for a three-game series. The debutant started the series opener, batting eighth and playing third base for the Royals and went 0-for-3 at the plate with one assist at third base.

Alexander is the 333rd player in franchise history to their MLB debut after playing for Triple-A Omaha. The Indiana native was drafted by Atlanta in 2018 and traded to Kansas City in July 2022. He finished the 2022 season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals and hit .272 with 44 runs batted in over 46 games with the Naturals. He spent much of 2023 in Triple-A with the Storm Chasers as he cracked Omaha's Opening Day roster and connected for 13 home runs over 86 games with the Chasers.

The second-year Storm Chaser returned to Omaha in 2024 and at the time of his promotion to the Major Leagues Monday, ranked 3rd in the International League with a .323 average, 8th with 71 hits, 10th with a .555 slugging percentage and ranked tied 10th with 122 total bases. Over 56 games with Omaha this season, he had 9 home runs and 35 runs batted in to go along with his team-best .924 OPS.

With his MLB debut, Alexander is the second player for the Storm Chasers this season to get called up to The Show, joined by right-handed pitcher Will Klein, who debuted with the Royals in late April.

