Redbirds Score Once in Loss at Stripers to Start Second Half
June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip with a 5-1 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein (4-5) made his first start back with Memphis since his MLB debut last week at Rickwood Field. The right-handed pitcher allowed five runs on eight hits, walked five and struck out three in 4.1 innings pitched. Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in relief and rolled a pair of inning-ending double plays.
The Redbirds struggled with runners in scoring position. As a club, Memphis went 1-for-9 with RISP in the game, including 0-for-3 with the bases loaded a no outs in the fifth inning. The lone Redbirds run scored on a catcher Gavin Collins RBI groundout to score left fielder Moises Gomez, who led off the inning with a walk.
Game two of the series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT Wednesday, June 26 at Coolray Field. Gordon Graceffo is scheduled to start for Memphis. Tune in to memphisredbirds.com for audio coverage live at Coolray Field, with the pregame show scheduled for 5:50 p.m. CDT.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, July 1 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
