Indians Bring Home Two Emmys from 55th Annual Great Lakes Emmy© Awards

June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - On Saturday at the 55th Annual Great Lakes Emmy® Awards Gala in Cleveland, Ohio, the Central Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced its Emmy® winners, recognizing the work of individuals that inform, educate and entertain viewers on all platforms. For the first time in team history, the Indianapolis Indians were awarded two Emmys in the categories of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Sports Promotion.

Among four entries in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category, the Indians' creative team separated from the field with its Negro Leagues Heritage Week video titled "Time We Knew." The video tribute to the Negro Leagues was directed by Indians creative director Adam Pintar, filmed by videographer Alex Leachman and written by Lasana Kazembe.

Pintar and Leachman's work again was recognized in the Sports Promotion category, with the duo's 2023 Thank You Fans video titled "Dear Summer" standing out among three entries.

"Adam's vision and ability to develop a team internally that stands up against any creative department in professional baseball is noteworthy," said Matt Guay, Indianapolis Indians vice president and general manager. "It's exciting to see the work he, Alex and our entire creative team produce regularly be recognized on a regional level with multiple Emmys."

The Indians return to Victory Field on Thursday, July 4, for the club's annual Fourth of July celebration game. Single-game tickets are still available for the rest of the 2024 season. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.