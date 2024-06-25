Syracuse Smacks Five Homers in Series-Opening, 10-2 Win over Buffalo on Tuesday

Buffalo, NY - The Syracuse Mets were a team on a mission on Tuesday night, crushing five home runs in their 10-2 romp over the Buffalo Bisons on a partly cloudy night in Western New York. The Mets offense was a well-oiled machine in their dominating win as every single starter reached base at least once and seven of the nine batters has hits.

The home run derby for Syracuse (47-28, 1-0) began in the top of the first via a Rylan Bannon solo home run with two outs. It was Bannon's 13th homer of the season.

The fun was only just beginning, as in the top of the second, Carlos Cortes crushed a two-run shot over the right-field fence to make it a 3-0 game. It was an impressive return to the lineup for Cortes, who had not played since June 9th at St. Paul after being placed on the Development List.

In the third, the Mets completely blew the game wide open with five more runs on a pair of pivotal long balls. First, after a Luisangel Acuña single to start the inning, Brett Baty slugged a two-run shot over the right-field fence to give the Mets five runs on three different home runs in the game. Baty now has six home runs in 15 Triple-A games this season. Later in the third, Rhylan Thomas smacked a three-run blast to emphatically give Syracuse eight runs on the evening and an 8-1 lead. Thomas remarkably now has five home runs in 29 games since being called up to the Triple-A level in late May. He hit three homers all of last season, which was a career-high at the time.

Syracuse wasn't done with the long ball. Luke Ritter hit his team-leading 17th dinger of the season in the fifth. Ritter's solo shot gave the Mets their ninth run of the night, and the last one would be the only run that would they score not via the home run. In the seventh, Acuña singled home Mike Brosseau, continuing a torrid recent stretch for Acuña. He now has hits in 11 straight games, he's reached in 17 straight games and has a team-leading 20 multi-hit games this season.

While the Mets offense churned out those powerful ten runs, the Syracuse pitching staff made sure Buffalo (37-38, 0-1) came nowhere near close to a rally all evening long. Christian Scott once again was solid in a shorter start, allowing one run on four hits in four innings while throwing 81 pitches. Scott has now made four starts with Syracuse since returning to the Triple-A level on June 5th, allowing just four total earned runs in 17 innings.

From there, the bullpen shut the door. Wilkin Ramos, Matt Festa, and Cole Sulser worked the final five innings in nearly perfect fashion, allowing just one hit with five strikeouts.

The only run to come across the Mets bullpen on this night was unearned, as an error in the ninth inning allowed a run to cross home plate to give the Bisons their second and final run on the night. Syracuse's bullpen has allowed just three earned runs in the last six games dating back to last Wednesday, that's 23 and two-thirds innings of just three-run baseball against the lockdown Syracuse Mets bullpen.

The Syracuse Mets are back on the road all week at the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, the Buffalo Bisons. Game two of the six-game series at the Bisons is set for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday. Right-hander Mike Vasil is slated to start for the Mets against right-hander Chad Dallas for the Bisons.

