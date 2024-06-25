I-Cubs Fall to Saints in Battle of Longballs
June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (33-43) fell to the St. Paul Saints (39-36), 6-5, on Tuesday night at Principal Park.
The I-Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third, as Hayden Cantrelle smashed a two-run bomb over the right-center field wall for his first Triple-A home run, scoring Jack Reinheimer from second. Reinheimer, the previous batter, hit a double to left in his first Iowa Cubs at-bat.
The Saints scored three in the top of the fourth. First, Diego Castillo drove home Yunior Severino from third with a 1-out groundout to third. Then, Tony Kemp hit a two-run double to center, which scored Jair Camargo and DeShawn Keirsey Jr.
Iowa took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Cole Roederer crushed a solo shot to right, Moises Ballesteros doubled, and then Alexander Canario drove him in with a two-run shot to the same part of the park.
St. Paul answered with three in the sixth in the form of more home runs. Will Holland hit the third two-run homer of the night, and then Brooks Lee deposited the fifth round-tripper of the game, a solo bomb, to left field.
In the final three innings, Iowa failed to move a runner past second base.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The I-Cubs are now 14-12 in a Triple-A-high 26 one-run games
- Hayden Cantrelle launched his first Triple-A home run on Tuesday night
- In his first game at Principal Park, Moises Ballesteros went 2-for-4 with two doubles... He is hitting .375 (9-for-24) with three doubles and a home run in his first six Triple-A games
- Jack Reinheimer hit a double in his first at-bat as an I-Cub after being added to the roster hours before the game
Iowa will play against St. Paul on Wednesday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
