See Miranda Lambert in Concert Through $49 Ticket Flash Sale

June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds are ready to party in the pit with Miranda Lambert on Saturday, Sept. 28. For a limited time, general admission pit tickets are on sale for just $49. Fans can purchase general admission pit tickets for $49 at memphisredbirds.com. The flash sale will end Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m.

The Memphis Redbirds previously announced Miranda Lambert in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at AutoZone Park as part of the launch of "Music on the Diamond," a nationwide concert series featuring top artists performing against the backdrop of iconic Minor League ballparks.

"Music on the Diamond" is a first-of-its-kind offering from Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the owner/operator of the Redbirds, and is promoted by William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Doussan Music Group (DMG). The series provides fans with an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite stars in a uniquely intimate atmosphere, such as nestled amidst the downtown Memphis skyline.

Lambert, a GRAMMY award winner and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, will be the first musician to hit the stage at AutoZone Park for a full-scale production since Bob Dylan over 10 years ago.

As announced previously, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will perform as opening acts for Lambert.

Tickets are available at memphisredbirds.com. For more information on upcoming events at AutoZone Park visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.