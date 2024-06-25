Four 'Pigs Homers Back Stellar Kolby Allard Outing for Series Opening Win over Durham

June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Durham, NC - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-39, 1-0) opened the second-half of the International League season with a wire-to-wire 9-2 win over the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday evening.

Getting things going right away, Buddy Kennedy unleashed a solo homer two batters into the game, his fourth as an IronPig to start the scoring.

It stayed 1-0 until the sixth when Kody Clemens ripped a solo homer of his own, his fifth of the season, to make it 2-0.

Aramis Garcia was hit by a pitch to start the seventh and then stole second before scoring on a Johan Rojas RBI single to push the 'Pigs lead to 3-0.

Durham cut it back to a one-run game in the last of the seventh on a CJ Hinojosa two-run double, but stranded the tying run in scoring position as Tyler Gilbert got Kameron Misner to line out to end the inning.

The 'Pigs put the clamps down on the game in the eighth. Ruben Cardenas and Aramis Garcia each hit two-run homers, their sixth and seventh of the year for the IronPigs respectively, before Clemens drove in two more with a single to push the lead to 9-2.

Kolby Allard (2-5) was dealing all night long en route to his second straight win, striking out eight in 6.2 innings while allowing just two runs on seven hits without issuing a walk.

Tyler Alexander (0-3) suffered the loss for Durham, allowing two runs in six innings on six hits and a walk, striking out five.

The 'Pigs and Bulls continue their series on Wednesday, June 26 with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Freddy Tarnok (0-1, 5.40) is tapped to go for the 'Pigs while the Bulls counter with Shane Baz (2-3, 4.19)

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.