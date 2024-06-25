SWB Game Notes - June 25

June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (0-0, 35-40) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (0-0, 43-31)

Game 75 | Home Game 36 | PNC Field | Tuesday, June 25, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Brian Van Belle (2-2, 6.27) vs RHP Will Warren (5-4, 6.65)

FIRST HALF FRENZY - The RailRiders finished the first half with a 43-31 record, good for 3rd place out of 20 teams in the International League. The team was 6.5 games out of first, behind the leading Omaha Storm Chasers and 3.0 games back of Syracuse. SWB had just one game canceled out of 75 contests, on the final Saturday. The team will look to nab their spot in the playoffs by carrying their success into the second half that has them playing at PNC Field in 39 contests.

FIFTH INNING STRETCH - The RailRiders had a historic bottom half of the fifth inning on Sunday. The team scored twelve runs on seven hits, including two homers, while sending 15 batters to the plate. It began with a solo shot from T.J. Rumfield, his seventh of the season. After Narvaez walked and Downs was hit by a pitch, the hitting took off. González recorded an RBI knock and Lockridge followed with a two-run double. Kevin Smith had an RBI single and get the RailRiders within one. Jorbit Vivas walked to keep the line moving. Agustín Ramírez grounded in a run for an 8-8 ballgame, but SWB was not done there. Rumfield earned a free pass and a two-run double from Narvaez gave the team their first lead. Downs backed it up with a two-bagger of his own to plate another. After Trammell was issued a base on balls, González smashed a no-doubter 448-feet for a 14-8 party. The twelve-run frame tied a franchise high runs in an inning and it marked the first time the team did so in the confines of PNC Field. The other two times the team has scored twelve runs in a single frame was at Charlotte on July 20, 2016 in the sixth and on August 17, 1993 in the fourth.

SLUGGING WEEK - The RailRiders pitching staff allowed 19 home runs last week despite playing only five games. It was the most hit by an International League team in the final series of the season. However, the RailRiders hitters smacked 13 long balls which was 3rd most in the IL. It was the most they have hit in a single week this season. The pitching staff has given up 97 homers in total, which is not much compared to the 121 that Columbus has allowed leading Triple-A.

RUNNING AWAY WITH IT - SWB has struggled with allowing their opponents to score in the first inning of the game and take an early lead. Opponents have scored 65 runs in the first inning, the most of any single frame. Conversely, the team has their best offensive output in the seventh with the same number of runs crossing the plate.

ON THE MOVE - The RailRiders stole a franchise high eight bags in the game on Sunday, marking the most steals they have recorded in a single contest. It outshines the seven that they have taken three times prior, the last being on July 23, 2022 at Lehigh Valley. Brandon Lockridge stole two more in the game to lead the team with 24 total. Taylor Trammell also had a pair including a steal of home. Oscar González, Kevin Smith, Jeter Downs, and Carlos Narvaez each added one of their own.

WHAT WOULD WILL DO? - Will Warren took the win his last time out versus Buffalo. He pitched six innings, allowing just two earned runs while striking out six. It was his first quality start since April 31 and fourth of the season.

