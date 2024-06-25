Two-Run 10th Propels Knights to 4-2 Win over Norfolk on Tuesday
June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights started the season half of the 2024 season on Tuesday the same way they ended the first half on Sunday - with a win.
Charlotte scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to rally past the Norfolk Tides by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a six-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The win was Charlotte's eighth over the last nine games.
The Knights got off to a quick lead in the top of the second inning thanks to Mark Payton, the reigning International League Player of the Week. Payton, who extended his hitting streak to six consecutive games, doubled home two runs in the top of the second inning to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.
RHP Sean Burke started Tuesday's opener for Charlotte and allowed just one run on two hits over four strong innings. Burke, who gave up an RBI single to Coby Mayo in the third inning, threw 73 pitches in his fifth start of the season.
With the Knights ahead of the Tides by a score of 2-1, Mayo continued his hot hitting and launched a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game at 2-2. The home run came off Charlotte reliever Deivi Garcia (2-2, 5.87), who earned the win on Tuesday. He pitched 1.1 innings for the Knights in relief.
The two teams went into extra innings in the opener and the Knights came out on top thanks to a two-run 10th inning. Wilmer Difo, who started the 10th at second base, came around to score on a costly throwing error by Norfolk second baseman Connor Norby. The Knights added one more run in the frame thanks to an RBI double by Oscar Colás.
In the bottom of the 10th inning, Charlotte reliever Sammy Peralta was sharp en route to his first save of the season. He did not allow a hit in the scoreless inning to lead the Knights to a win in the second half opener.
The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Wednesday evening. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.
