Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Syracuse in Series Opener
June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Buffalo, NY - The Bisons were unable to keep up with the offense of the Syracuse Mets in a 10-2 loss on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.
In the top of the first inning, the Mets would strike first. Rylan Bannon hit a solo shot to give Syracuse the early 1-0 lead. The longball, Bannon's 13th on the season, went an estimated 400 feet.
The Mets would extend their lead in the top of the second inning as Carlos Cortes hit a two-run home run. His 4th homer of the year, a line drive over the right field wall, put the Mets up 3-0. This also scored Mike Brosseau.
However, the Bisons would respond in the bottom of the second inning. Damiano Palmegiani blasted a lead-off solo shot to begin the bottom of the second inning to get the Bisons on the board. His 10th home run of the year made the score 3-1 Mets.
In the top of the third inning, the Mets would extend their lead to 5-1 courtesy of a Brett Baty two-run home run. The ball exited the ballpark with an exit velocity of 105. 6 MPH traveled an estimated 399 feet over the right field wall. The homer was Baty's 6th of the season. Then, Syracuse pushed their lead further in the inning courtesy of Rhylan Thomas. The left fielder's 5th homer of the year, a three-run shot, made the score 8-1 Syracuse.
After one scoreless inning, the Mets tacked on another run courtesy of a Luke Ritter home run. Ritter's 12th home run and 54th RBI of the season gave Syracuse a 9-1 advantage over Buffalo.
In the top of the seventh with bases loaded, Luisangel Acuña hit an infield single to third base. The RBI infield single scored Brosseau, giving Syracuse a 10-1 advantage.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Bisons would push across their second run of the game. Rafael Lantigua reached on a fielding error by Brett Baty, allowing Miguel Hiraldo to score, bringing the Bisons within eight of Syracuse, 10-2.
Christian Scott played a big role in the Mets limiting the Bisons' offense. Scott pitched 4 innings only allowing one earned run, while striking out three hitters. However, he did walk three Bisons' hitters.
The Mets bullpen followed suit with both Wilkin Ramos and Matt Festa pitching two strong innings each. Ramos allowed no hits and struck out two in his two frames of work while Festa struck out three and only allowed one hit.
The game marked the beginning of the second half for Buffalo. The Bisons finished the first half of the International League season 37-37.
The Bisons will play the Mets in game two of their six-game set on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m.
