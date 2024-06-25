Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 25 vs. Indianapolis

Indianapolis Indians (0-0, 33-40) vs. Rochester Red Wings (0-0, 38-35)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-0, 0.87) vs. RHP Josiah Gray (NR)

WEEKEND WARRIORS: The Rochester Red Wings hung on for a 3-2 win over the Syracuse Mets in the series finale Sunday afternoon...LF JAMES WOOD reached base three times to extend his on-base streak to 33 games, and 1B JUAN YEPEZ turned in his fourth multi-hit performance in five games, highlighted by his ninth homer of the season...RHP BRAD LORD made his Triple-A debut on the mound and earned his first win before handing the ball off to a Rochester bullpen that combined to allow just one hit to preserve the victory...Rochester travels back home to kick off the second half with a six-game set against Indianapolis...the Red Wings will send Nationals RHP JOSIAH GRAY to the mound for his fourth rehab start against Indians RHP Braxton Ashcraft.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Rochester wrapped up the first half of the season with a 38-35 record and a third-place finish in the International League-East division...the Red Wings were led offensively by Washington's No. 1 prospect LF JAMES WOOD, who led all International League hitters with a .348 batting average (62-for-178), a .463 on-base percentage and a 1.053 OPS while posting the third-best slugging percentage (.590)...2B DARREN BAKER'S 70 first-half hits are tied with Double-A Harrisburg's Andrew Pinckney for most among Nationals Minor Leaguers, and DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN led the team with 16 home runs, tied for fourth-most in the International League and most by any player in the Nationals organization (including MLB)...out of the bullpen, RHP ADONIS MEDINA allowed just seven earned runs across 33.1 innings for a team-leading 1.89 ERA (min. 10.0 IP), ninth-best among all IL relievers with at least 20.0 IP...

Omaha crowned themselves first-half champions with a 49-24 record, led by a dominating pitching staff that posted a league-leading 4.06 ERA (288 ER/638.0 IP

LORD OF THE WINGS: RHP BRAD LORD made his Triple-A debut with Rochester on Sunday and turned in 5.0 innings, allowing two earned on nine hits while striking out four and walking none en route to his first Triple-A win...he has now gone at least 5.0 full innings in each of his last 11 starts since 4/26 at Erie (with Double-A HBG) and has earned a win in nine of them, most among any starting pitcher in MiLB or MLB over that span...

Lord is the 22nd pitcher and 44th player to appear for the Red Wings this season.

BULLY-PEN: Rochester's bullpen combined to allow just one hit across 4.0 shutout innings without a walk on Sunday while striking out a combined five batters...RHP BRAD LORD also did not issue a free pass across the first 5.0 innings, marking the first time a Red Wings pitching staff held opponents to zero walks since 7/10/2022 at Lehigh Valley...

This is the fourth time this season that Red Wings relievers have combined to allow one hit or fewer across at least 4.0 shutout innings, and the first time since 6/14 against Scranton/WB.

RICO SUAVE : RHP RICO GARCIA wrapped up a Rochester victory in the ninth Sunday afternoon with his 11th save in 11 tries, second-most in the International League...the Hawaii native retired all three batters he faced in order with a strikeout...he is the first Red Wings closer to go 11-for-11 in his first 11 save opportunities since current New York Yankee Michael Tonkin went 12-for-his-first-12 with Rochester in 2013.

JOE KNOWS: LHP JOE LA SORSA delivered 1.0 hitless inning of relief on Sunday, striking out two of the three batters he faced...over his last 17 appearances dating back to 5/2 against Syracuse, the former Tampa Bay southpaw posts the best ERA (min. 20.0 IP) among all International League relievers (1.08, 3 ER/25.0 IP), the best WHIP (0.68), and fourth-lowest batting average against (.157).

THERE'S A SNAKE IN MY BOOT: LF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 33 games Sunday afternoon, finishing 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored...the Nationals' No. 1 prospect's on-base streak is the longest in the International League this season and most by a Red Wing since Drew Maggi reached base in 39 straight contests from 6/21-8/9 in 2019.

OH MY WHAT A JUANDERFUL TIME: 1B JUAN YEPEZ extended his hitting streak to a team-leading eight games last night, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored...the Venezuela native also turned in his 18th multi-hit game on the season, tying 2B DARREN BAKER for most on the team...over his last five games, Yepez has collected 10 hits in 20 at-bats (.500)...

The homer was his ninth of the season, third-most on the team behind LF JAMES WOOD (10) and DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (16).

ROLL MY WINDOWS DOWN, AND CREWS: CF DYLAN CREWS delivered his second multi-hit performance with Rochester on Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored...he has now hit safely in five-straight games dating back to 6/19...

Three of his first seven Triple-A hits have gone for extra bases (2 HR, 1 2B).

