Jacksonville Tallies 16 Strikeouts in Shutout Victory Over Nashville
June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitching staff tallied 16 strikeouts en route to a 2-0 blanking of the Nashville Sounds Tuesday night from 121 Financial Ballpark.
After five scoreless frames, Jacksonville (35-40, 1-0) opened the scoring in the sixth, Troy Johnston laced a leadoff single. Will Banfield (6) followed with a two-run blast off Nashville (38-38, 0-1) hurler Nick Bennett (L, 1-4).
Edward Cabrera dazzled in his Major League rehab start, tossing four no-hit innings while striking out seven. The right-hander has totaled 20 strikeouts over his last three starts for Jacksonville. Bryan Hoeing (W, 1-1), Anthony Maldonado, and Emmanuel Ramirez (S, 5) worked the final five frames and secured the series opening way.
Jacksonville and Nashville will continue the series Wednesday June 26 at 12:05 p.m. RHP Max Meyer (0-3, 6.23) will start for Jacksonville and RHP Evan McKendry (1-4, 5.63) will counter for Nashville. Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MILB.tv, and milb.streamguys1.com/Jacksonville.
Gates open at 11:00 a.m. for "Big Splash Day." Water features will be set up throughout the ballpark with certain sections being sprayed early and often with water. The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to partner with VyStar Credit Union, HEAL Foundation and the Jacksonville Miracle League for VyStar Good is Everywhere Wednesday as they raise awareness throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.
