Louisville Drops Opener in Toledo 14-4

June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Despite a four-run ninth inning to get on the board, the Louisville Bats fell to the Toledo Mud Hens in game one of their six-game series at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday night with a final score of 14-4 in the first game of the second half.

Toledo took the lead in the bottom of the first, starting with a leadoff single by parker Meadows. After stealing second, Meadows later scored on a single from Dillon Dingler. Taking advantage of a wild pitch, a walk, and a base hit, the Mud Hens ended the first frame ahead 3-0. Despite having runners on second and third, reliever Stevie Branche secured a strikeout to escape the inning without further damage.

With a leadoff walk, a double, and a two-run shot by Spencer Torkelson in the bottom of the second, Toledo strengthened their lead at 6-0.

Despite getting runners on in both the first and third innings, the first Bats runner reached scoring position in the top of the fifth. Rece Hinds knocked a leadoff single and advanced to second on a throwing error by Toledo's second baseman Riley Unroe. Though he reached third on a groundout by Michael Trautwein, Hinds was ultimately stranded.

The Mud Hens scored again in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer by Unroe and a grand slam by Torkelson, putting the score at 11-0. With a couple of walks and base hits in the bottom of the seventh, Toledo increased their lead to 14-0.

Louisville backup catcher Eric Yang made his second career pitching appearance in the bottom of the eighth, throwing a scoreless inning.

In the top of the ninth, Hinds smacked a 447-foot solo home run, his team-leading 12th of the season, to put the Bats on the board and snap the Mud Hens' shutout. Trautwein and Conner Capel both singled, setting up Erik González who blasted a three-run homer, putting the final tally at 14-4.

Despite the late comeback, Louisville ultimately dropped game one against Toledo's Sean Guenther (W, 3-0) with Christian Roa taking the loss (L, 3-4) after giving up three runs and getting just two outs.

The Bats (38-37, 0-1 second half) and Mud Hens (36-39, 1-0 second half) will meet again on Wednesday, June 26 for the second game of the set. First pitch at Fifth Third Field is set for 12:05 p.m., Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

