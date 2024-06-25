Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.25
June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 6:47 pm
Temperature: 79°F
Time of Game: 2:22
Attendance: 7,268
HOME RUNS:
ROC - Riley Adams (5) solo off LHP Ryan
Borucki in the 6 th (Count: 0-0) to left field
STARTING PITCHERS:
RHP Josiah Gray (0-0, 1.50 ERA) 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 73/44 (P/S), left tied 1-1
RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-0, 0.59 ERA) 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 0 HR, 81/52 (P/S), left up 1-0
ABS CHALLENGES:
ROC - 1-for-1
IND - 0-for-0
RED WINGS NOTES:
GRAY'S ANATOMY: RHP
JOSIAH GRAY, making a Major League rehab assignment for Rochester tonight, delivered his first quality start of 2024 tonight in his fourth appearance since being placed on the Injured List on 4/9...the right-hander delivered 6.0 innings and allowed
one earned on four hits while striking out four and walking none...this is the first time Gray has not allowed a walk in at least 6.0 innings of work since 9/14/2023 at Pittsburgh, the parent club of Indianapolis.
GETTING IT ADON: RHP
JOAN ADON made his first Triple-A relief appearance tonight, the first time he has come out of the bullpen since 8/15/2019 with Single-A Hagerstown...the Dominican Republic native turned in 1.0 scoreless inning on one hit with a strikeout... Adon
has now made 35 relief appearances in his Minor League career.
WOODN'T YOU LIKE TO BE ME: LF
JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 34 games Sunday afternoon, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI...the Nationals' No. 1 prospect's on-base streak is the longest in the International League this season and most by a Red Wing since Drew Maggi reached
base in 39 straight contests from 6/21-8/9 in 2019.
RILEY ROCKETS: C
RILEY ADAMS launched his fifth home run with Rochester tonight, a 408-foot shot that tied the game for the Red Wings in the sixth...the former Toronto Blue Jay catcher finished 2-for-4 with the homer...since he joined Rochester on 6/4, Adams leads
the team with a .576 slugging percentage and a .973 OPS...
He is one of seven Red Wings to hit at least five homers this season.
PAWOL-FUL: Umpire
JEN PAWOL called balls and strikes behind the plate tonight, becoming the first female home plate umpire in the history of Innovative Field...earlier this spring,
Pawol became the first woman to umpire an MLB Spring Training game since 2007...
She is one of nine women scheduled to work on-field roles in the Minor Leagues this season.
GARCIA TOMORROW : RHP RICO GARCIA wrapped up a Rochester victory in the ninth tonight with his 12th save in 12 tries, second-most in the International League...the Hawaii native retired all three batters he faced in order
with a strikeout...he is the first Red Wing closer to go 12-for-12 in his first 11 save opportunities since current New York Yankee Michael Tonkin logged the same number with Rochester in 2013.
INDIANS NOTES:
ASHCRAFT-Y: RHP
BRAXTON ASHCRAFT turned in 5.0 strong innings in his third Triple-A start tonight, allowing no earned runs on five hits while striking out two and walking one...Pittsburgh's No. 5 prospect has allowed just one earned across 15.1 innings of work (0.59 ERA) since he was promoted to Indianapolis on 6/11...
Ashcraft has logged 5.0 full innings in nine of his 13 starts this season between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona (10 starts).
NEXT GAME
Indianapolis vs. Rochester
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.
TBA vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-2, 9.64)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 25, 2024
- Ashcraft Shines Again, But Bullpen Woes Cost Indians in Rochester, 3-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Fall to Saints in Battle of Longballs - Iowa Cubs
- Winans Continues Dominant June with 6.0 Scoreless Innings in 5-1 Win Over Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Chasers Open Second Half with 6-1 Win Over Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Start off Second Half on Right Foot, Win 6-5 Over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Tallies 16 Strikeouts in Shutout Victory Over Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Dalbec Clobbers Two Homers in WooSox 6-5 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Two-Run 10th Propels Knights to 4-2 Win over Norfolk on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Syracuse in Series Opener - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Come up Short in Opener against Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Drops Opener in Toledo 14-4 - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds Score Once in Loss at Stripers to Start Second Half - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Shut out by Jacksonville in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Mud Hens Crush Bats 14-4 in a Roaring Home Opener - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tides Drop Opener To Charlotte In Extras - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.25 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls Falter in 2nd Half Opener - Durham Bulls
- Four 'Pigs Homers Back Stellar Kolby Allard Outing for Series Opening Win over Durham - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Smacks Five Homers in Series-Opening, 10-2 Win over Buffalo on Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- June 25 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Bring Home Two Emmys from 55th Annual Great Lakes Emmy© Awards - Indianapolis Indians
- Left-Hander Ryan Borucki Begins Rehab Assignment with Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Set to Begin Second Half with Clean Slate - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - June 25 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- COLTS Begins Service to PNC Field with the Game Day Express - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Charlotte Knights Announce Sale, Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 25 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- See Miranda Lambert in Concert Through $49 Ticket Flash Sale - Memphis Redbirds
- CJ Alexander Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- CJ Alexander Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- From the Minors to Pro: Muddy Performer Gets the Call Up - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.