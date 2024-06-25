Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.25

June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 6:47 pm

Temperature: 79°F

Time of Game: 2:22

Attendance: 7,268

HOME RUNS:

ROC - Riley Adams (5) solo off LHP Ryan

Borucki in the 6 th (Count: 0-0) to left field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Josiah Gray (0-0, 1.50 ERA) 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 73/44 (P/S), left tied 1-1

RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-0, 0.59 ERA) 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 0 HR, 81/52 (P/S), left up 1-0

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 1-for-1

IND - 0-for-0

RED WINGS NOTES:

GRAY'S ANATOMY: RHP

JOSIAH GRAY, making a Major League rehab assignment for Rochester tonight, delivered his first quality start of 2024 tonight in his fourth appearance since being placed on the Injured List on 4/9...the right-hander delivered 6.0 innings and allowed

one earned on four hits while striking out four and walking none...this is the first time Gray has not allowed a walk in at least 6.0 innings of work since 9/14/2023 at Pittsburgh, the parent club of Indianapolis.

GETTING IT ADON: RHP

JOAN ADON made his first Triple-A relief appearance tonight, the first time he has come out of the bullpen since 8/15/2019 with Single-A Hagerstown...the Dominican Republic native turned in 1.0 scoreless inning on one hit with a strikeout... Adon

has now made 35 relief appearances in his Minor League career.

WOODN'T YOU LIKE TO BE ME: LF

JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 34 games Sunday afternoon, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI...the Nationals' No. 1 prospect's on-base streak is the longest in the International League this season and most by a Red Wing since Drew Maggi reached

base in 39 straight contests from 6/21-8/9 in 2019.

RILEY ROCKETS: C

RILEY ADAMS launched his fifth home run with Rochester tonight, a 408-foot shot that tied the game for the Red Wings in the sixth...the former Toronto Blue Jay catcher finished 2-for-4 with the homer...since he joined Rochester on 6/4, Adams leads

the team with a .576 slugging percentage and a .973 OPS...

He is one of seven Red Wings to hit at least five homers this season.

PAWOL-FUL: Umpire

JEN PAWOL called balls and strikes behind the plate tonight, becoming the first female home plate umpire in the history of Innovative Field...earlier this spring,

Pawol became the first woman to umpire an MLB Spring Training game since 2007...

She is one of nine women scheduled to work on-field roles in the Minor Leagues this season.

GARCIA TOMORROW : RHP RICO GARCIA wrapped up a Rochester victory in the ninth tonight with his 12th save in 12 tries, second-most in the International League...the Hawaii native retired all three batters he faced in order

with a strikeout...he is the first Red Wing closer to go 12-for-12 in his first 11 save opportunities since current New York Yankee Michael Tonkin logged the same number with Rochester in 2013.

INDIANS NOTES:

ASHCRAFT-Y: RHP

BRAXTON ASHCRAFT turned in 5.0 strong innings in his third Triple-A start tonight, allowing no earned runs on five hits while striking out two and walking one...Pittsburgh's No. 5 prospect has allowed just one earned across 15.1 innings of work (0.59 ERA) since he was promoted to Indianapolis on 6/11...

Ashcraft has logged 5.0 full innings in nine of his 13 starts this season between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona (10 starts).

NEXT GAME

Indianapolis vs. Rochester

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

TBA vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-2, 9.64)

