COLTS Begins Service to PNC Field with the Game Day Express

June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to partner with COLTS, the County of Lackawanna Transit System, to help provide a new option for fans attending games at PNC Field this season. COLTS will now offer service from five locations to PNC Field.

Three trips to and from the following stops will run Tuesday through Saturday, both before and after the game COLTS will run service from the Transit Station, the DeNaples Center at the University of Scranton, Moosic at South Webster, Valley View and Hill Top. Service will leave PNC Field at three different times nightly with return stops at each location.

"COLTS considers transit to be an essential part of our community and its success," stated Timothy McGrath, Executive Director for the County of Lackawanna Transit System. "Whether you are going to school, healthcare or work, we are here to get you there safely. Our mission is to enhance mobility for all citizens of Lackawanna County by offering affordable, reliable and safe transportation. Everyone should have the opportunity to get to where they need to, and we are honored to expand our service to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Game Day Express should be a home run, and we hope you enjoy the game with COLTS!"

First pitch for games on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday is at 6:35 P.M. Saturday games begin at 6:05 P.M.

"We are thrilled to partner with COLTS to provide this new transportation option to PNC Field," said Katie Beekman, the General Manager of the RailRiders. "The ballpark has been a part of the fabric of our community for decades and we are truly excited for the new option to assist all fans wanting to attend games."

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins the second half of the 2024 season this evening at PNC Field. The RailRiders host the Worcester Red Sox starting at 6:35 P.M. tonight. For tickets or upcoming promotional information, visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

