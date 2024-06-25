Left-Hander Ryan Borucki Begins Rehab Assignment with Indians

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as they begin a six-game road trip at Rochester tonight at 6:45. Borucki is the ninth major leaguer assigned to Indy on 10 separate rehab assignments this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Alika Williams, catchers Joey Bart, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, and right-handers Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski and Martín Pérez.

Borucki, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 7 (retroactive to April 6) and later transferred to the 60-day IL with left triceps inflammation. He began the season on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster and logged a 5.40 ERA (2er/3.1ip) and six strikeouts in four appearances. He opened the campaign with three consecutive scoreless appearances (3.0ip) and five strikeouts from March 28-31.

After being signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on May 9, 2023, Borucki went 1-0 with 8.1 shutout innings and four strikeouts in eight appearances with Indianapolis before having his contract selected on June 18. He has made three career appearances (one start) vs. Rochester at Innovative Field, going 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA (2er/8.1ip) and seven strikeouts with Buffalo in 2018 and 2021.

Borucki was originally selected by Toronto in the 15th round (475th overall) of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Mundelein (Ill.) High School. He had his contract first selected by the Blue Jays on Nov. 18, 2016, and made his MLB debut on June 26, 2018, at Houston.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

