From the Minors to Pro: Muddy Performer Gets the Call Up

June 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







For minor league baseball players, making it to the MLB is a dream come true. However, players are not the only ones that can be called up to the big leagues.

On June 8, Jackson Price, who is best known around Fifth Third Field as Muddy the Mud Hen, traded in his feathers for stripes for the day to play Paws, the beloved mascot of the Detroit Tigers.

In Price's eyes, this was the grand slam of his career as his love for entertainment started during childhood. Price said he used to support the Hens as a kid and found the mascots to be his favorite part.

"I used to come to the Mud Hens games when I was a kid and all I cared about was 'Where was Muddy, where was Madonna,'" said Price.

Price's dream of becoming a mascot came true after he started working for the Mud Hens in 2022. Since then, he has suited up as Muddy and even sometimes as Muddonna. He also performs as Spike and CatTrick for the Toledo Walleye. Price said he shares a strong connection to the job.

Throughout Mud Hens history, each mascot has continued to entertain and be a source of happiness. Muddy and Madonna are loved by fans young and old and are viewed as one of Toledo's treasures. Luckily for Toledo, Price exemplifies the qualities needed to be a successful mascot.

"I love to put on a show and the whole reason for me doing that ... is that I want people to be happy and to follow their dreams," said Price. "Through the hopes of me, I hope that they say, 'Oh that kid's doing it, maybe I can.'"

It is evident that Price's passion for the job is not only inspiring fans, but also helping him pursue his dreams. Amidst this baseball season's excitement, Price received the opportunity of a lifetime. The Tigers three regular mascot performers were unavailable during their annual breast cancer awareness game.

"I got a text on my phone from my boss Cassidy and she said, 'Hey check this out, maybe you'd be interested in it,'" said Price. "I look at it and it says 'Detroit Tigers' and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh this could be something.'"

Price said he responded to the message within seconds and was honored to be offered such an exciting opportunity.

Detroit's mascot, Paws, is a fun, energetic, pizza loving Tiger that has been a symbol of pride for fans over the years. The mascot contributes immensely to the Tiger's gameday experience and couldn't be absent for "Pink Out the Park."

The game is a Detroit tradition that honors both survivors of breast cancer and families who have lost loved ones to breast cancer. Price said the game was busy, but meaningful as one of his roles was to high five and take pictures with breast cancer survivors.

"They had the whole stadium, everybody was wearing pink," said Price. "We went on the field and they had, I want to say, 100 or more people, women, who were survivors of breast cancer and that was really cool."

Apart from meeting survivors, Price said one of his favorite moments from the day was during the national anthem.

"I was just kind of taking that moment in and I was looking around in the mask at the thousands of people in the audience and I was like, 'This could be my life, I want this,'" said Price.

Despite only being Paws for one day, Price said the experience continued to fuel his passion for entertaining and he hopes to create memories with fans, even amidst the days when wearing a large costume in 90 degrees seems daunting.

"I know that once I put that mask on all of it has to go away and you have to be that person with 100% energy and 100% passion for what you're doing," said Price. "It kind of makes up for it when kids are running to you and they're like, 'Muddy!' and giving you hugs."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.