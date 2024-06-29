Phoenix Rising Parts Ways with Head Coach Danny Stone

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release









PHOENIX, Arizona - Phoenix Rising FC has parted ways with Head Coach Danny Stone.

Stone began his tenure with the club in March 2021, initially serving as an assistant coach under Rick Schantz and helping the team achieve the best record in the Western Conference that season. During his three seasons as an assistant coach, Rising amassed a record of 48-31-26 in league play, culminating in the club's first USL Championship title and third Western Conference Championship in November of 2023.

"Danny Stone has been a dedicated and influential part of the club over the last three years," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "His commitment and contributions, from his work with our youth teams to his time as head coach, have been invaluable. He was an instrumental part of winning the championship last fall, and we want to thank him for his professionalism and unwavering dedication. On behalf of our owners, front office, and fans, we extend our deepest gratitude to Danny for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Assistant Coach Diego Gómez will step up as interim head coach while the club conducts the search for the next head coach.

Gómez is a former goalkeeper with academy experience at Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. After playing professionally, he began coaching with AC Milan, Hong Kong in 2013. Gómez has coached at DV7 Academy, Queensboro FC II (2021-22), and NISA teams Albion SC and Irvine Zeta (2023-24).

As head coach, Stone led Phoenix Rising to a record of 5-6-6 and its deepest run in the U.S. Open Cup, exiting in the Round of 16 after falling to Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders away from home.

Phoenix Rising currently sits in sixth position in the Western Conference, just six points out of first place. The club's next match is away to San Antonio FC before returning for a rematch with El Paso Locomotive FC on July 19, the club's First Responder's Appreciation match. Fans can get a ticket to that game and a Phoenix Rising mini-ball for just $20. Find more info at phxrisingfc.com/tickets.

