Match Notes (6.29.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Orange County SC
June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Orange County SC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: June 29, 2024
Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 73 degrees, partly cloudy
Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium
Location: Irvine, California
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Oakland is one game under the .500 mark at the halfway point in the season.
Johnny Rodriguez became the second Roots player to reach the 100-match milestone in all competitions for the club.
Oakland has an all-time record of 3 wins, 5 losses, and 2 ties against Orange County, including playoffs.
Last Meeting:
May 8, 2024
OAK 2, OC 1
Last Three Games:
June 22, 2024
MB 2, OAK 1
June 19, 2024
OAK 2, EPL 1
June 15, 2024
SAC 2, OAK 3
Last Starting XI vs Monterey Bay FC: 4-2-3-1
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Memo Diaz
D - Niall Logue
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Bryan Tamacas
M - Irakoze Donasiyano
M - Daniel Gomez
M - Lindo Mfeka
M - Trayvone Reid
M - Jeciel Cedeño
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
Out - Gagi Margvelashvili - Left Leg
Discipline
Suspended - Irakoze Donasiyano
