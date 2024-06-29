Match Notes (6.29.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Orange County SC

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Orange County SC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: June 29, 2024

Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 73 degrees, partly cloudy

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium

Location: Irvine, California

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Oakland is one game under the .500 mark at the halfway point in the season.

Johnny Rodriguez became the second Roots player to reach the 100-match milestone in all competitions for the club.

Oakland has an all-time record of 3 wins, 5 losses, and 2 ties against Orange County, including playoffs.

Last Meeting:

May 8, 2024

OAK 2, OC 1

Last Three Games:

June 22, 2024

MB 2, OAK 1

June 19, 2024

OAK 2, EPL 1

June 15, 2024

SAC 2, OAK 3

Last Starting XI vs Monterey Bay FC: 4-2-3-1

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Memo Diaz

D - Niall Logue

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Bryan Tamacas

M - Irakoze Donasiyano

M - Daniel Gomez

M - Lindo Mfeka

M - Trayvone Reid

M - Jeciel Cedeño

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

Out - Gagi Margvelashvili - Left Leg

Discipline

Suspended - Irakoze Donasiyano

