Switchbacks FC Earned Three Points at Home Against Monterey Bay FC Union

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Switchbacks earned three more points tonight as they took on Monterey Bay FC Union ending in a final score of 1-0.

With the team coming back to Weidner Field, the atmosphere was absolutely electric with a sold-out crowd. The Switchbacks were eager to score, with a notable shot on target in the 20'. #18 Aidan Rocha skillfully fought off a Monterey Bay defender and went towards the middle of the attacking zone. Rocha struck the ball towards the top left corner of the net, but Monterey Bay's goalkeeper #16 Gerold Siaha barely saved it with his fingertips, keeping the game scoreless.

As #9 Ronaldo Damus started to approach Monterey Bay's goal, Union player #30 Kai Greene conceded a penalty in the box against Damus, resulting in the Switchbacks earning a penalty kick in the 39'. Damus did a quick step up to the ball and sent the ball into the bottom left corner, earning the first goal of the night.

Into the second half, the Switchbacks went full throttle in the attacking half. The boys in black and blue had six out of 10 shots on target, held 58% of possession, and had a total of 255 passes. An incredible save in the 90+3' by #1 Christian Herrera allowed for the Switchbacks to keep the upper hand and to end the game 1-0.

Join us on the fourth of July as the Switchbacks take on FC Tulsa. Stick around after the match to enjoy Southern Colorado's largest fireworks display for the Star Spangled Firework Spectacular!

Post Match Quotes:

James Chambers:

On his overall thoughts:

"I thought we dominated the game to be honest with you. I thought we had numerous opportunities, and again, we could have been more clinical, but the reality is we were complacent again at times. I think we overcomplicated it sometimes and we caused ourselves our own trouble, and then I thought Monterey looked like a real threat on transitions and set pieces, and they could have scored in the last minute apart from Christian's [Herrera] big save. So overall, happy with the win, performance wise again it was good in fits and spurts, and it got us three points and the win."

On having a stronger defensive team this season than in seasons past:

"I think for us, you know, we conceded six goals in the last three games, and we had a number of clean sheets leading up to it, so you know for us it was about getting back to that. We don't want to be a defensive team, but you have to rely on that in this league, because even if you have good players and nights like tonight - we could have probably had four or five goals - but the reality is when you leave teams hanging around you've got to be defensively solid, and I thought tonight we were, apart from one or two moments, and set pieces where like I said they were a threat."

Matt Real:

On the locked in defense after last week's loss:

"I think after last week we had a bit of a sour feeling in our mouths, because we knew, on the road, at a really good team, you know they're [New Mexico] top of the West, we felt we deserved more than even a point. We had plenty of chances to win that, obviously it got away from us there at the end, off of an error that can easily be prevented, and it doesn't start with the PK, it starts with the things leading up before that, that was just unlucky at the end. But we needed to really focus tonight on keeping the clean sheet at home, because you know if we keep a clean sheet here we'll most likely win games because we'll wear teams down, teams will get discouraged at altitude, it's really tough for them to continue to press us when we're pressing the entire time as well. I'm happy we were able to sharpen that up, get the clean sheet at home, and obviously score. We need to finish more though, because we left a lot of chances on the table, they could have equalized if not for that big save at the end there, hats off to him [Christian Herrera], but yeah I'm really happy we were able to get three points out of tonight."

On how the team works through another tight turnaround with the game on Thursday:

"I think what's most important is not to get too high and not to get too low at our highest and lowest points. So obviously we're happy with the three points tonight, but Coach has been stressing, we all think we're a championship team, so in order to prove that, we have to continue to get results at home - and I don't mean draws, I mean all three points, because when teams come here there's no excuse to give points away or leave any points on the table. Especially when they're coming to altitude the day before, we're way more prepared. So we have to enjoy this one tonight, but focus tomorrow in training, because we're right back at it again."

Aidan Rocha:

On his hunger tonight:

"Just a bounce back, you know, we had a long trip away with two games and that was on top of three games in seven days and we didn't take all the points we wanted from that. So the mindset here was no matter what we get points away from this (the game tonight), we make a statement we're still here ready to be at the top of the table."

On facing Monterey Bay's Goalkeeper:

"I mean it just shows how good the league is. Like someone like (Gerold) Siaha is a world-class keeper and (Alex) Tambakis last week against New Mexico (United), you know and I can keep naming them, he's a world-class keeper. These are great teams too, so not only do you have to break a team down from 11 players, when you get to that 11th player you gotta be clinical."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (2) MB: Antony Siaha (9)

Goals: COS: Damus (PK) (39')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Real (52') MB: YC: Siaha (37'), Lara (42'), Rebollar (55'), Greene (58')

